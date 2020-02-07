Prince William and Kate Middleton & # 39; offended & # 39; for the jokes of the royal family in the BAFTA

%MINIFYHTMLf24a525a7c37f1ec3972c6b8f867dab711% %MINIFYHTMLf24a525a7c37f1ec3972c6b8f867dab712%

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were really angry when Brad Pitt and Rebel Wilson made fun of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal departure and Prince Andrew's scandal.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were not really smiling when the stars were making jokes about the royal family at the BAFTA Awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, February 2 at night, According to reports, the couple was baffled. angry with Brad Pitt Y Rebel WilsonThe jokes about Megxit and the Prince Andrew scandal.

"The answer is that many of the stars went out of line in front of the patron, who is the Duke of Cambridge," UK media commentator Neil Sean told Fox News. "William is a great advocate of movies and spoke openly in his speech about the lack of diversity in the awards."

Neil noted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the "most offended" by Rebel's jokes. Going on stage to present the Best Director award, the "Perfect tone"Star said," It's really cool to be here at the Royal Andrew … uh, Royal Harry, no, in this place in the royal palace, "referring to William's uncle and younger brother, respectively.

Brad, who did not attend the event due to "family obligations", meanwhile, wrote in a speech delivered by his "Once upon a time in Hollywood"co-star Margot Robbie He will name his award "Harry because he is so excited to bring him back to the United States with him."

While William and Kate were seen smiling at the camera for jokes, their reactions were edited. "This did not meet the smiley faces you saw in the final edited version of the program," said Neil.

Due to the awkward experience of William and Kate at the BAFTA, Neil said that royalty will now "have a & # 39; moral clause & # 39; inserted in his acceptance agreement to ensure due reverence is granted to the royal couple who He gave his time and support to such a wonderful celebration of cinema and is respected, "to" ensure that royals are not ashamed or make fun of them again in an event as prestigious as this. "