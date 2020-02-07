Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first public appearance after Megxit amid reports that rejected an invitation to appear at the Oscars

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance after Megxit on Thursday night as keynote speakers at an exclusive JPMorgan event in Miami. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the trip in secret and spoke at the luxurious 1 Hotel in South Beach.

According to Page sixIt's not clear how much Harry and Meghan paid for their looks. But, this is a good example of how the couple plans to earn their own money after resigning as members of the royal family and telling the world that they plan to become financially independent.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry & # 39; Enjoying a Quiet Life & # 39; in Canada: & # 39; A weight has been lifted & # 39 ;, says a friend https://t.co/IY7R3UsDTu pic.twitter.com/bcrqnVN6YY – People people) February 5, 2020

"Everything was very secret, very surely," a source revealed. "Meghan and Harry led the event as the keynote speakers."

The couple is currently hiding in a friend's $ 14 million mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada with their nine-month-old son Archie Harrison. Persons The magazine reported that they have been enjoying their new discreet life that includes walking dogs, practicing yoga, staying and enjoying Markle's cooking and occasional trips to the local snack shop.

The couple is also looking for a CEO to manage their Sussex Royal charity. And, according to reports, Harry and Meghan are also looking for a summer home in Los Angeles near Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. A spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess says they "don't comment on their private schedule," but reports have claimed that Michael Hess, Markle's best friend's husband, Misha Nonoo, has offered them a house in "Billionaire & # 39; s Beach ", which is a gated community in Malibu.

See this post on Instagram “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as "elder,quot; members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while still fully supporting Her Majesty the Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our sincere thanks for your continued support. ”- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in January 8, 2020 at 10:33 a.m. PST

Hi! Magazine He also reports that Harry and Meghan rejected an invitation to present the Best Movie Award at the Oscars this weekend. A source says they were "honored by the request, but rejected the invitation."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dropping their SAR titles – His Royal Highness and His Royal Highness – and will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America. Harry recently told guests at a Sentebale charity dinner that the United Kingdom is his home and a place he loves, and that will never change.

Ad

Harry added that he will continue to be the same man who appreciates his country, and that he will continue to devote his life to supporting charitable causes and the military communities that are important to him.



Post views:

0 0