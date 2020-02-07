Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a joint appearance after the royal exit

Blink and you'll miss them!

About a month later Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They announced that they would resign as "royalty members,quot;, the couple managed to make a discreet appearance at an event in the states.

ME! The news can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went through 1 hotel in South Beach, Miami, Thursday night to attend an exclusive J.P. Morgan event.

"They entered through a private entrance. They made their speech and left before dessert," shared a source with E! News. "She introduced him and he spoke."

And for those who expect videos and photos, it will be hard to find. We are told that "security was extremely strict,quot; allowing the famous duo to make a brief appearance without too much extravagant attention.

The couple's departure marks their first joint appearance since they announced that they were taking a step back from the royal duties through a long statement on Instagram.