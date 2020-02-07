Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a joint appearance after the royal exit

Blink and you'll miss them!
About a month later Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They announced that they would resign as "royalty members,quot;, the couple managed to make a discreet appearance at an event in the states.
ME! The news can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went through 1 hotel in South Beach, Miami, Thursday night to attend an exclusive J.P. Morgan event.
"They entered through a private entrance. They made their speech and left before dessert," shared a source with E! News. "She introduced him and he spoke."
And for those who expect videos and photos, it will be hard to find. We are told that "security was extremely strict,quot; allowing the famous duo to make a brief appearance without too much extravagant attention.
The couple's departure marks their first joint appearance since they announced that they were taking a step back from the royal duties through a long statement on Instagram.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the couple's statement began. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
The couple continued: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the real tradition in the one that was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. "
Last week, a source told E! News that Meghan and Prince Harry are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the summer.
We are told that the couple "expects,quot; to spend at least part of the summer months in Meghan's hometown after settling in Canada, where they currently reside.
"They have started looking for homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are putting their ducks in line and seeing if it is logistically possible," a source said. "They have contacted people in Los Angeles and would like to gather a team of locals."
—Jessica Finn Report
