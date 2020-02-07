Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the first public event in Miami together since the departure of Royal

WENN / John Rainford

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make a discreet appearance at an exclusive event of J.P. Morgan in the United States, almost a month after announcing his decision to resign as members of royalty & # 39; senior & # 39 ;.

Prince Harry and Meghan markle They have made their first joint appearance at a public event in the United States after announcing their actual departure. The couple reportedly attended an exclusive J.P. Morgan event at 1 Hotel in South Beach, Miami, on Thursday, February 6 at night.

One and! The news source states that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintained their discreet appearance that night, arriving through a private entrance. The videos and photos of the couple at the event are probably hard to find since "security was extremely strict", which allows them to avoid too much attention.

The source says that the appearance of the duo at the event was brief. "They made their speech and left before dessert," shares the source. "She introduced him and he spoke." Page six also reports that "Meghan and Harry spearheaded the event as the keynote speakers."

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," they said in a statement published on January 8. They added that "it is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

The couple plans to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which the "Suits"Alum had called home before marrying the prince in 2018." This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter. , including the launch of our new charity, "they explained.

Harry and Meghan have settled in Canada, where they currently reside with their son Archie. According to reports, they also begin to look at houses in Los Angeles.