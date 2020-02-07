Preview of the match – Salford vs Toronto

%MINIFYHTMLd9f76d4a53e56e1a5f5c37655e83d7d911% %MINIFYHTMLd9f76d4a53e56e1a5f5c37655e83d7d912%





Sonny Bill Williams and his Toronto teammates take the field for their first Super League game

In 1996, the Super League opened new paths with an inaugural match that saw Paris St Germain overseas start the summer era at Stade Charlety against Sheffield Eagles.

Fast forward to today and Round 1 of matches for the 25th anniversary season of the competition saw another team of foreign coasts bowing, although in the much more familiar surroundings of Headingley Stadium.

Unlike that warm spring afternoon in the French capital, there would also be no fairytale start for the new boys, since Toronto Wolfpack fell 28-10 to Castleford Tigers in their first competitive game after winning the Championship promotion on last year.

However, he gave the club that rose from the League One participants in 2017 to a place at the top table three years later, a vision of what they will face week after week against the elite of the British professional game, continuing with the Saturday trip. to Salford Red Devils.

"We knew it was going to be a little faster than we were used to," said Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott. "Certainly, athletes have changed compared to what we have been doing for the past 12 months."

"At the same time, we knew that they were going to shake us at some point, and that it was going to be a little stress and a little everywhere."

2:49 See the highlights of Castleford's victory over Toronto in Headingley See the highlights of Castleford's victory over Toronto in Headingley

"If we're going to be disappointed with something, it's that we get stressed and tremble too much, and it's probably not necessary."

Writing their names in history

Much in the way Freddie Banquet is remembered as the first scorer in the short history of the PSG and in the summer era of the rugby league, Liam Kay made sure his name stands out in the Toronto annals as the first in crossing the cover of the Wolfpack in the Super League thanks to his score against Castleford.

Hakim Miloudi also became the first Toronto player to earn points from the panel of judges of the Man of Steel after a prominent animated display by returning an interception for an attempt during the second half.

Liam Kay celebrates Toronto's first attempt in Super League

However, the first time that many of the crowd were curious to see was the first appearance of the cross-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams wearing a Wolfpack shirt after his return to the rugby league after five years away.

Williams, it is said, the highest paid player in any of the rugby codes, received a warm reception when the team arrived on the field before the game, stopping to pose for selfies with some of the fans who were already taking their places in the South Stand terrace.

However, it was a very different reception when the back row went to the field from the exchange bench in the 27th minute against Castleford, with his first haul ending in a blow and an ironic scream.

Sonny Bill Williams in action for Toronto against Castleford

"It's always good when you sign someone of their caliber, when you take them out in front of a crowd in West Yorkshire, they get excited about a certain aspect of life, right?" McDermott, formerly of that parish since his time as head coach of Leeds Rhinos, said.

"A certain aspect that is generally on the negative side, but that is part of the theater, I suppose.

"He got the greatest joy of the day when he dropped a ball, but had some game time to his credit, which is valuable for someone who hasn't played the rugby league in five years."

Toronto head coach Brian McDermott

In total, Williams had 55 minutes to his credit, making 67 meters of 11 carries and enjoying a 100 percent success rate of 15 tackle attempts according to Opta statistics.

The 34-year-old will appear again at Salford, but that may be his last appearance for several weeks, since he must return to New Zealand to be with his wife for the birth of his fourth child afterwards.

Dancing with the red demons

Like Toronto, Salford enters Saturday's Super League game at AJ Bell Stadium with the goal of recovering from a loss in the opening round after succumbing to a 48-8 defeat in the Grand Final rematch last year before St Helens.

Former Featherstone Rovers hooker Connor Jones, who faced Wolfpack in last year's Million Pound game, could make his Red Devils lean into the game after being included in the 21-man team of head coach Ian Watson

However, there will be no family reunion for the Lussick brothers, with older brother Darcy unable to face Joey's team because he is still out of the Wolfpack after a hernia operation.

That, in addition to Chase Stanley still in Australia qualifying his inheritance visa, has expanded Toronto's relatively limited gaming resources and McDermott has only been able to name a squad of 20 men for the clash with Salford, including Bodene Thompson, who has Been fighting an injury. .

1:29 Jon Wilkin of Toronto talks about the club's 23-man team and how it will affect his chances of success this season Jon Wilkin of Toronto talks about the club's 23-man team and how it will affect his chances of success this season

McDermott does not expect an answer soon for long and continuous discussions with the RFL about whether the Canadian team will receive any salary cap waiver either, but saw enough in the defeat against Castleford to be optimistic about the field on his side. prospects

"We will go well," McDermott said. "It was the first round and we had the task of giving us a base to play, and I think we have it."

"The critical part of me is that it should have been a closer marker and we should have marked an attempt or two more, but we have learned some really good lessons, and I will tell you that we will learn lessons in the weeks after."