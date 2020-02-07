Preview of the match – N Forest vs Leeds

%MINIFYHTML83a27c7dfa6e8905451f080b4691139811% %MINIFYHTML83a27c7dfa6e8905451f080b4691139812%







Nottingham Forest will face Leeds in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, live at Sky Sports Football.

Team news

The Nottingham Forest midfielder, Samba Sow, is probably fit for the Leeds visit. The 30-year-old lost last weekend's defeat in Birmingham with a minor knee injury, but returned to training this week.

The new signing, Nuno Da Costa, could be online for his debut after a full week of training after his arrival from Strasbourg, although probably from the bench. Another new signing Adama Diakhaby could make his first opening after two substitute appearances.

Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa will continue to take a patient approach with the signing of the January loan Jean-Kevin Augustin. RB Leipzig striker did not participate in the team last weekend, but played 45 minutes for the U23 on Monday, although he received a slight blow in the game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Gaetano Berardi, who hasn't played since January 6 due to a calf injury, but arrived at the team last weekend, got 45 minutes for the U23, just like another January signing with Ian Poveda and Jamie Shackleton. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips completes a three-game ban.

Recent form

Although they are only a handful of points away from auto-promotion sites, Nottingham Forest has been largely inconsistent since the end of the year having tied 1-1 with Reading, defeated Brentford 1-0 and lost against Birmingham in his last three outings

Leeds still looks shaky in second place and it's not surprising, given that they have won only one of their last five games in the Championship. They fell to a surprise 1-0 loss to Wigan last time, less than a week after fighting 2-0 to beat Millwall 3-2.

What the managers said …

Nottingham Forest Sabri Lamouchi: "We just need to focus on our performance. We are playing a good team against an exhausted City Ground, so we must concentrate on all the small details because if we do not, Leeds has the quality and ability to punish us. They are a team dangerous both at home and abroad and if they play against Bamford or Augustin in the front, we know they will be hard to beat.

"I know that Leeds has lost quite a few points in the last matches, but I am not sure if it is a good time to play them or not. It is always difficult to play against Leeds because they are an excellent team, but we are all looking forward. We are eager to play a game. so big in front of a complete City Ground. "

Leeds Marcelo Bielsa: "Every game is important. We will play with opponents who are close to us at the table and this has another value. If we add points, it will always be important, but it doesn't matter who the opponents are."

"For us, playing outside is not a good thing for us, because if you think it is better to play outside the home, it means that playing at home is uncomfortable for us and it is not. We believe more than ever in ourselves and we wish we could always play on Elland Road because our followers never harm our team.

"If the followers lose faith in the team, as a team we have to recover the confidence that we have lost or do not have now. We need the trust of the followers and if we do not deserve this trust, we have to try and recover it. We will not give up or not We will trust in ourselves, because we deserve to maintain confidence in ourselves.

"There is no doubt that we are doing this work, we know perfectly what the problem is and what is the solution to solve these problems."

Conversation point: the decisive moment for Leeds

Throughout the management career of Marcelo Bielsa, the legendary & # 39; Bielsa burnout & # 39; It seems to have ruined your chances of having the consistent cutlery that one would imagine that your total action approach would order. Its existence has been debated, but it is increasingly difficult to argue against Leeds suffering a second fight.

Truth time for Leeds Leeds faces a couple of crucial weeks in their promotion attempt, but can they return to normal after a too familiar wobble mid-season?

When the midway mark passed last season, they started stuttering, and finally lost to Derby in the play-off semifinal on Elland Road in May. They went through the first half of this campaign, but won once in the league in 2020, setting a tense week ahead, where they could escape the automatic promotion for the first time since November.

The most outstanding

Opta statistics

Nottingham Forest has lost only one of its last seven home league games against Leeds (W4 D2), a 2-0 loss in August 2017.

Leeds have only won two of their last 14 league games against Nottingham Forest (W2 D6 L6), winning both games during 2017.

Nottingham Forest was undefeated in seven league games before the defeat in Birmingham last time.

Leeds have won two of their last 10 games in all competitions (D3 L5) since winning seven straight in November / December.

Only 47% of Nottingham Forest points come from home games, the second lowest percentage in the Championship this season, just ahead of Bristol City (44%).

Leeds has failed to score in three of his last four league games, as many times as he had in his previous 28 games.

Prutton's prediction

Nottingham Forest missed a real opportunity last weekend. A goal in Birmingham and a penalty shortly before the break to double his advantage. If Lewis Grabban had converted him, you feel they had won the game and moved to a point in Leeds.

Leeds got lost at home to Wigan, and it will be interesting to see if Jean-Kevin Augustin is on Marcelo Bielsa's team on Saturday, as they could certainly have done with his presence in that defeat. I can't divide these two.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)