Preview of the match – Man City vs West Ham

Team news, key statistics and ways to go before Man City vs. West Ham at Super Sunday (Kick-off 4.30pm).

Man City vs West Ham Live

Team news

Manchester city He will be without Raheem Sterling, with Pep Guardiola admitting that he is not sure how England's international will be set aside.

"It's a hamstring injury," Guardiola confirmed in his pre-game press conference. "It takes weeks, but I don't know (how long) right now."

"It is a problem to be without him, but we were without Gundo (Ilkay Gundogan) in the first season and (Aymeric) Laporte this season. It is what it is."

Raheem Sterling suffered the injury during the defeat of Man City in Tottenham

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is suspended after last week's red card at Tottenham, but Benjamin Mendy and John Stones are in dispute after missing the recent games. There is still uncertainty about the physical condition of Aymeric Laporte, who returned from a long-term knee injury last month but has not been risky in the last three games.

The end of the city, Leroy Sane, returned to training after a long injury, although Guardiola warned: "He needs to recover his pace and confidence. He needs time. He needs weeks."

Jarrod Bowen will be added to the West ham squad after its Hull deadline change.

Jarrod Bowen signed a five and a half year contract in West Ham

Felipe Anderson returned to training after a back injury and could also be involved.

Andriy Yarmolenko is improving her fitness after a thigh problem and Jack Wilshere has had a hernia operation.

How to follow

Opta statistics

Manchester City have won each of their last seven Premier League games with West Ham, scoring 23 goals and conceding only three in response.

West Ham has taken just four points out of a possible 39 in the Premier League games at Etihad Stadium (W1 D1 L11), drawing 1-1 in January 2008 and winning 2-1 in September 2015.

West Ham has lost 20 of its 23 Premier League away matches against reigning champions (W1 D2), with its only victory at Manchester United in December 2001 (1-0).

Manchester City have lost six Premier League games this season, as many as they had in their previous two seasons combined. Manager Pep Guardiola has never lost seven games in any of his 10 previous high-level campaigns.

West Ham has not won any of its last 16 league games in which it has conceded at least once (D4 L12) since winning 3-1 at Watford in August. The Hammers have not maintained a clean league sheet against Man City since November 2012, conceding at 14 since then.

Manchester City has awarded 15.6% of the shots they have faced in the Premier League this season, the highest proportion recorded by any team in a single campaign since we have this data available (2003-04).

Charlie's prediction

Manchester City are irrelevant in the context of the title race. When I look at Pep Guardiola's side, I see a genius in pain. He is not receiving the criticisms that many other coaches would receive, because he is Pep. Everyone loves his style of play, the control he has over the players, the tension he exerts on his players and on himself. I have always loved it; Even when he loses, he is angry and agitated. Man Utd games at home probably made them think. Who is hungry to continue playing under his guidance?

You get spells from Riyad Mahrez, while Raheem Sterling has shut down. If Leroy Sane were fit, I think Sterling would see more of the bench. This was a boy I went to as a Player of the season last year, but he is not there with his end. Or you score or score goals. Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Agüero are collaborating with the performances right now, but I dare to say that Pep was wrong. Fernandinho is simply not a central defense. I would love to see how Fernandinho is facing John Stones. It is so typical of West Ham at this time that they occasionally appear, perform a performance for 25 minutes, but if they lose a goal, then the game is over. It is not a happy time, but David Moyes will have to dig.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Manchester City West Ham 4-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)