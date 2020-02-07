Preview of the match – France vs Italy

%MINIFYHTML3a550f47a42ff88ead7f67514b61ecc111% %MINIFYHTML3a550f47a42ff88ead7f67514b61ecc112%





France had a winning start under the new head coach Fabian Galthie

%MINIFYHTML3a550f47a42ff88ead7f67514b61ecc113% %MINIFYHTML3a550f47a42ff88ead7f67514b61ecc114%

France will seek to build on the impressive victory of the Six Nations over England last weekend when they face Italy at Stade de France on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML3a550f47a42ff88ead7f67514b61ecc115% %MINIFYHTML3a550f47a42ff88ead7f67514b61ecc116%

Les Bleus have won their last four home games, their longest winning streak in a decade, and it seems like a good bet to extend that against an Italian team that is still reeling from the cover-up of Wales last weekend.

Franco keeps the faith

The interim coach of Italy, Franco Smith, has resisted breaking his team token after the abysmal 42-0 under the roof of the Principality's stadium.

Italy was unfortunate against Wales

Smith only makes a change in his initial lineup, Leonardo Sarto pays the price of his defensive horror show in Cardiff.

Jayden Hayward starts in full-back and will provide more defensive solidity than Matteo Minozzi, who impressed with the ball in his hand but failed two crucial tackles against Wales, resulting in attempts.

Smith has stuck to his policy of selecting two game creators in Tommaso Allan and Carlo Canno. He will expect them to pay for the faith shown in them after some abject kicks and decision making last weekend.

Arthur Vincent makes his first start

France made a forced change after the powerful center Virimi Vakatawa was ruled out for a triceps injury.

He is replaced by Arthur Vincent, 20, who arrives for his first start. The center of Montpellier appeared at the last minute against England, not touching the ball, but will have many opportunities to show his talent on Sunday.

Betting against Azzurri

Antoine Dupont scored one of France's seven attempts when he beat Italy 47-19 in a World Cup warm-up last August.

The capitulation of last weekend in Cardiff extended the losing streak of the Six Nations of Italy to a record 23 games.

The last thing they needed was another day out against a confident French team after cutting the wings of England.

Italy has lost all 10 away games against France in the Six Nations, although they ran near Les Bleus in their last championship in Paris in 2016 (they met in Marseille two years ago). On that occasion, Italy led with five minutes remaining, only for Jules Plisson to deny them a rare victory with a long-range penalty.

Given the different trajectories of both teams, a repetition seems unlikely.

Key pairing

Charles Ollivon scored two attempts against England

The battle of No. 7 will be an intriguing vision when Charles Ollivon confronts Jake Polledri.

France's captain Ollivon shined at his first start of the Six Nations, scoring two attempts against England. He also contributed 15 tackles, without losing any, and claiming eight line departures.

Gloucester's flanker, Polledri, heads an Italian row that is full of threats. He was well chained against Wales, but will expect to have a greater impact on Paris.

France: 15 Anthony Bouthier, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Arthur Vincent, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Vincent Rattez, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Anthony Dupont; 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Bernard Le Roux, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jefferson Poirot, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Boris Palu, 21 Cameron Woki, 22 Baptiste Serin, 23 Matthieu Jalibert.

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Mattia Bellini, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Carlo Canna, 11 Matteo Minozzi, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Callum Braley; 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2Luca Bigi (c), 3 Giosue Zilocchi, 4 Alessandro Zanni, 5 Niccolo Cannone, 6 Jake Polledri, 7 Sebastian Negri, 8 Braam Steyn.

Replacements: 16 Federico Zani, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Dean Budd, 20 Federico Ruzza, 21 Giovanni Licata, 22 Guglielmo Palazzani, 23 Giulio Bisegni.