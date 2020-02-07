Premier League clubs support Man United boss Ed Woodward, says David Gold | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0a6644d8f4a35af51a00ea1f47b0f40211% %MINIFYHTML0a6644d8f4a35af51a00ea1f47b0f40212%

Police investigate an attack on the home of Man Utd executive vice president last month





%MINIFYHTML0a6644d8f4a35af51a00ea1f47b0f40213% %MINIFYHTML0a6644d8f4a35af51a00ea1f47b0f40214% David Gold says Ed Woodward shouldn't worry about his family's safety

%MINIFYHTML0a6644d8f4a35af51a00ea1f47b0f40215% %MINIFYHTML0a6644d8f4a35af51a00ea1f47b0f40216%

West Ham co-owner David Gold has unequivocally supported Manchester United executive vice president Ed Woodward and said "threats and violent protests against club officials cannot be tolerated."

Police are investigating an attack on Woodward's house last month after videos appeared on social media that showed a group of people in bells singing threats and throwing flares over the front door of the property.

"I know exactly what Ed has experienced. I've experienced it four or five times," Gold said.

1:17 Jay Motty and Joe Smith of Full Time Devils condemned the attack on Woodward's house by a crowd of Manchester United fans Jay Motty and Joe Smith of Full Time Devils condemned the attack on Woodward's house by a crowd of Manchester United fans

Gold and co-owner David Sullivan were forced to leave the director's box amidst chaotic scenes during a Burnley Premier League defeat at the London stadium in March 2018.

"The league will unite as a unit to protect people like Ed and punish those perpetrators. You can't tolerate it," Gold said.

1:54 Gary Neville reacts to the attack on Woodward's house Gary Neville reacts to the attack on Woodward's house

"United is a great club, Ed Woodward is a great figure in the game. He can't worry about his wife and children."

Gold spoke after the 20 Premier League clubs pledged to ban the entire league from anyone found guilty of discriminatory, abusive or violent acts.

& # 39; The line was crossed & # 39; with woodward

Premier League executive director Richard Masters condemned the attack on Woodward's house in an exclusive interview with Sky sports news Last week, insisting on such behavior is totally unacceptable.

He said: "Of course, there is a place for the legitimate protest of the fans; in fact, there are formal channels for it.

"But I think what has been happening in terms of some chants and what happened in Ed Woodward's house was horrible and wrong.

"I think a line was crossed, and Ed has received a huge amount of support messages from his club and Premier League colleagues, and I think there is nothing more to say."