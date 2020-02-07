Porsha Williams publishes adorable photos of her daughter Pilar Jhena after her affair with former husband Kordell Stewart is reviewed

Porsha Williams has once again delighted fans with some adorable photos of her little daughter, Pilar Jhena, whom she shares with Dennis McKinley.

The new 38-year-old mother recently visited Instagram, where she uploaded some photos of the baby PJ who laughed and laughed.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star used the legend to express his gratitude. She wrote: "I can't stand it rain Purple rain ☔️ Mami loves you @pilarjhena #Magical #MyFavlilHumanInMyFavColor #HappySunday #ThankYouGod,quot;.

A fan replied: “It takes a strong woman to go through what you have and choose to work hard for the family. You are an inspiration to women who fight. "

This sponsor said: "Although I never met you but I watch the program, I am one of your biggest fans. I am the mother of two adult children. Sometimes it is difficult to tell a child to move on with his life because you cannot change a man. Dennis has made many slips and eventually fell into a life you don't know, moving on to bigger things in life, God made you trust him to believe what he said: Trust me, to do the impossible. and keep going. Love your baby because they are going to need each other. I know you have a mom too. I'm sure you can lie on her shoulders at any time because she loves you, and so do I. Bless my son. Praying for you every day.

Andy Cohen recently revealed that Porsha was almost fired from the Bravo show after her first season. A source spoke with Hollywood life and said that this is how she reacted when Andy spilled tea: “Porsha knew at the time that she was potentially in a dive because there was a lot of talk about her story being slow and not as dramatic as the other ladies. He had trouble adjusting and felt it was because he was new. Because of husband Kordell (Stewart), she knew she was not the most popular housewife, and at that time, she was competing with Kenya Moore, who was also in her first season and came as a fan favorite with guns on fire and that it just wasn't Porsha. "

The source stated: "She is in a totally different place in her life with a totally different story and set of circumstances. Kordell also hated doing the program, so she had trouble sharing so much and really being herself, and there were many things going on behind the scenes that he didn't want to share at the time. The show didn't end his marriage, but they fought to film all the time, so he felt he couldn't be who he wanted to be. But he’s sure he will continue to hold its peach now. Much has changed. "

Porsha has a beautiful family and her followers love her environment.



