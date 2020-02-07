Police investigate the alleged incident of indecent exposure in the Oxford Cup match of the United Kingdom Cup vs Newcastle | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML99d37dcd4966207d425c1261acee1bcd11% %MINIFYHTML99d37dcd4966207d425c1261acee1bcd12%





Newcastle won 3-2 at Oxford United in their repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup

%MINIFYHTML99d37dcd4966207d425c1261acee1bcd13% %MINIFYHTML99d37dcd4966207d425c1261acee1bcd14%

Thames Valley police are investigating a report of alleged indecent exposure that occurred during the Newcastle FA Cup victory at Oxford United on Tuesday night.

%MINIFYHTML99d37dcd4966207d425c1261acee1bcd15% %MINIFYHTML99d37dcd4966207d425c1261acee1bcd16%

A supporter was allegedly exposed after Allan Saint-Maximin overtime winner at Kassam Stadium who saw Newcastle beat League One Oxford 3-2 in their fourth round repetition.

Thames Valley police confirmed that they are now investigating the incident, but so far no arrests have been made.

A Newcastle spokesman said: "We are aware of the images that show the clearly inappropriate actions of a follower during the final stages of the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup Tuesday night at Oxford United."

"We have been asked to help the police in their efforts to identify the supporter in question and we will give our full support."

Newcastle will face the leaders of the West Brom Championship in the fifth round of the FA Cup at The Hawthorns on March 3.