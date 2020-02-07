Peter Weber, the single, defends himself from his critics

Has been hard Single season for all involved.

There have been six episodes of drama so far, with lead Peter Weber caught in the middle, making questionable decisions everywhere, or at least from our perspective, they seem questionable. Like when he sent Alayah home based only on the opinions of other women, and then brought Alayah back to the fray with a rose from a date he wasn't in, and then let Alayah leave again when the other women they got mad. Or like when he invited Tammy and Mykenna to a confrontation disguised as an appointment, he told each one what the other had said, sent one to his house and then sent the other to the house a few minutes later during the ceremony of the Rose. Or like when he chose Hannah Ann, of all people, to talk about his youth during dinner.

%MINIFYHTML1d4c0a8547728b95460d4812070cc14f13% %MINIFYHTML1d4c0a8547728b95460d4812070cc14f14%

We are just saying that some viewers have had difficulties with some of these options, but it is clear that Peter is also having difficulties. What is a guy supposed to do with two of his girlfriends screaming at each other? Who is supposed to believe when one girl says she is friends with another and the other says the opposite?