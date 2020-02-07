Peter Weber, the single, defends himself from his critics

Has been hard Single season for all involved.
There have been six episodes of drama so far, with lead Peter Weber caught in the middle, making questionable decisions everywhere, or at least from our perspective, they seem questionable. Like when he sent Alayah home based only on the opinions of other women, and then brought Alayah back to the fray with a rose from a date he wasn't in, and then let Alayah leave again when the other women they got mad. Or like when he invited Tammy and Mykenna to a confrontation disguised as an appointment, he told each one what the other had said, sent one to his house and then sent the other to the house a few minutes later during the ceremony of the Rose. Or like when he chose Hannah Ann, of all people, to talk about his youth during dinner.
We are just saying that some viewers have had difficulties with some of these options, but it is clear that Peter is also having difficulties. What is a guy supposed to do with two of his girlfriends screaming at each other? Who is supposed to believe when one girl says she is friends with another and the other says the opposite?
Some headlines have stated that he is the worst single in history, or that he is becoming a supervillain. The tweets have said much worse, and Peter definitely doesn't hide in a criticism-free bubble. He has heard a lot of hate and is not here for that.
"I am definitely getting hard skin now," he told E! News. "But I just … I understand that there is a lot of dramatic drama right now and things are a bit crazy, but I think it's a bit … it's a shame the criticism and hate that is kind of having been dating."
He says he wishes people could focus on positivity instead.
"I think there is no place for that and there is too much of that at the moment, and I wish people could focus more on spreading love and only more positivity and not so many negative things, because again, we are just all human, and I know that there are many opinions about many of the women in the program, many opinions about me, "he says.
After all, all the people who sign up for this franchise are still human.
"You know, we're just trying our best, and we sign up for this kind of experience and hope for the best," he says. "You hope you find love in the end and yes, things will always happen, things will come out, because we are human beings and we are not perfect, but I just wish people would do it more focused on spreading love instead of so much hate."
Peter also says that even after being a contestant, there is no real way to prepare for what it is to be single, and he did his best.
"You have no idea, and obviously being on the side of the contestant and being on the side of the leader are two different worlds, so you can never prepare for either of them," he explains. "I remember that I was preparing to be the Bachelor and you try to prepare the best you can. You think you know what is coming and how you are going to handle it, and there is simply no way. You never imagine going out with that. Many people in that kind of It is a beautiful and surprising environment, but it is also very difficult, there is a lot of pressure and you have to make decisions in a really short period of time and you have to let go of relationships that maybe I don't know if you want to let it go yet, and it is difficult. And you just do your best, and that's all I did and, you know, I'm happy for that. "
We'll see how Peter's journey continues on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC