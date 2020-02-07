Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day and Phil Mickelson in containment | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLe8e439c3344f986accdd925d57ab335011% %MINIFYHTMLe8e439c3344f986accdd925d57ab335012%









Highlights of Phil Mickelson's second round at the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California

Nick Taylor produced a quick final to retain his two-shot lead in the mid-stage of the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with Jason Day and Phil Mickelson in the chase group.

Taylor made birdies on four of his last five holes to post a six under 66 at Pebble Beach, one of three fields used in the event, to reach 14 under after another day of low scoring in California.

Day loaded a ghost-free 64 in the same course to jump to second place ahead of defending champion Mickelson, who fired a second-round 65 in the Monterey Peninsula, with Chris Baker and Charl Schwartzel a shot back in a part of the room.

Jason Day is in containment at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Taylor started with a two-shot lead and briefly increased his lead to three after earning consecutive gains from the second and holing a 12-foot foot in the sixth, only to back off after finishing a series of pairs by not getting up and down. of a bunker in par three 12.

The Canadian responded with successive birdies from the 14th and became 10 feet in the 17th to claim first place, before extending his advantage by holing a 20-foot foot in the last five pair.

Taylor pursues a first PGA Tour victory since 2014

Day made a tap-in birdie in the third and drained a 45-foot footer of the fringe in the fifth, before adding another in par five below and boring from 12 feet to save the pair in the eighth.

The Australian nailed a 50-foot birdie in the twelfth and threw an eagle in the fourteenth, with Day continuing its warm-up turning 15 feet in the 16 and 25 feet in the last.

3:11 Jason Day reflects on an encouraging start to the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a 64 second round in California Jason Day reflects on an encouraging start to the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a 64 second round in California

Starting in the last nine, Mickelson made a birdie in three of his five opening holes and recovered from a knockout and a bogey in the 15th par four to drain a long-range eagle in the next five pair.

Mickelson produced a master class approach game to open his second nine with four birdies in a row, all from within six feet, only to slide three back and fall to 11 below while bogeying his final hole.

Dustin Johnson heads to the weekend at five strokes after finishing his sixth less than 65 on the Monterey Peninsula with a bogey in the ninth par three, his final hole, while Matt Every is in the eighth draw and the most high of those who played Spyglass Hill after a six under 66.

