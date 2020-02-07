Paul Pogba leaves Manchester United training camp in Marbella, Odion Ighalo at a traveling party | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML49099ee56a46db9375a16be4e2c86ec711% %MINIFYHTML49099ee56a46db9375a16be4e2c86ec712%







Paul Pogba was left outside the warm weather training camp of Manchester United in Spain to continue his rehabilitation of an ankle surgery.

Pogba will remain in Manchester with long-term companion Scott McTominay while the couple seeks to complete their rehabilitation and approach to return to the squad of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's day.

United has given free time to its players this week and will fly to Marbella on Saturday, with the day of the deadline signing Odion Ighalo as part of the traveling party.

The club had planned for Pogba and McTominay to remain in the country and complete their recoveries while the rest of the team took advantage of their winter vacations with a warm weather training camp.

