BEIRUT, Lebanon – A passenger plane with 172 people on board made an emergency landing at a Russian military base in Syria on Thursday after receiving fire from Syrian air defenses in the wake of Israeli airstrikes in the area, they reported Friday Russian state news agencies.

A spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, blamed Israel for the almost omission, accusing the Israeli army of regularly using civil aircraft to "cover,quot; their airstrikes and "block,quot; Syrian air dams from retaliation, Interfax reported.

The passenger plane, an Airbus A320, was heading to Damascus from Tehran on Thursday morning when it was attacked, Interfax reported, Konashenkov reported. Konashenkov said the attack was aimed at Israeli fighter jets that had hit the outskirts of Damascus with eight ground-to-air missiles at the same time, just after 2 a.m.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Syria in recent years, attacking Iranian targets in an attempt to expel Iranian forces from Syria, where Tehran is entrenched as a military ally and political sponsor of President Bashar al-Assad's army.