Passenger plane was almost shot down in Syria, says Russia

BEIRUT, Lebanon – A passenger plane with 172 people on board made an emergency landing at a Russian military base in Syria on Thursday after receiving fire from Syrian air defenses in the wake of Israeli airstrikes in the area, they reported Friday Russian state news agencies.
A spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, blamed Israel for the almost omission, accusing the Israeli army of regularly using civil aircraft to "cover,quot; their airstrikes and "block,quot; Syrian air dams from retaliation, Interfax reported.
The passenger plane, an Airbus A320, was heading to Damascus from Tehran on Thursday morning when it was attacked, Interfax reported, Konashenkov reported. Konashenkov said the attack was aimed at Israeli fighter jets that had hit the outskirts of Damascus with eight ground-to-air missiles at the same time, just after 2 a.m.
Israel has repeatedly bombed Syria in recent years, attacking Iranian targets in an attempt to expel Iranian forces from Syria, where Tehran is entrenched as a military ally and political sponsor of President Bashar al-Assad's army.
Both Russia and Iran have backed the Syrian government with funding, militia troops and air strikes during the Syrian civil war, now in its ninth year. But none of the countries have retaliated against Israel, despite its open recognition of its air strikes within Syria.
The plane was caught in anti-aircraft missiles and artillery fire as it descended to Damascus International Airport, according to Mr. Konashenkov, but managed to land at the Hmeimim Air Base, a site controlled by Russia in northwestern Syria.
The Interfax report did not say if anyone was injured, and Syrian state media did not publish reports on Friday's events.
The emergency landing occurred only one month after Iranian forces unintentionally shot down a The Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane shortly after took off from Tehran, killing the 176 people on board. Iran blamed technical problems with the plane for the first time before recognizing that its own forces had accidentally shot down the plane, as a result of the intense tensions between Washington and Tehran that developed since an American drone attack killed the commander of Iran’s security and intelligence, the largest. General Qassim Suleimani.
