Passenger plane narrowly escaped the Israeli attack on Syria: Russia | Israel News

An A320 Airbus with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Russia-controlled Khmeimim air base after Syria's air defense almost hit it due to Israeli airstrikes, the Russian state news agency RIA said on Friday. citing a spokesman for the Russian defense ministry.

The en-route flight from Tehran to Damascus narrowly escaped "the lethal zone of artillery fire,quot; while Syrian air defense forces attempted to repel an Israeli attack near Damascus on Thursday, RIA said.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML9dd032d4ff327a004b6e49cc34b960a711% %MINIFYHTML9dd032d4ff327a004b6e49cc34b960a712%

"The military operations of Israeli general personnel in the air using passenger planes to cover or block the response fire of Syrian missile systems are becoming a typical feature of the Israeli Air Force," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, after 2 am local time (00:00 GMT), four Israeli F-16 fighter jets hit eight air-to-ground missiles in the suburbs of Damascus without entering Syrian airspace, RIA reported.

"Only thanks to the rapid actions of dispatchers at Damascus airport and the effective work of the automated air traffic monitoring system, the Airbus-320 was escorted from the danger zone and assisted to land successfully at an airfield in the Russian air base Khmeimim, "said the spokesman. said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian defense ministry said Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles over Damascus that were fired at military targets in southern Syria, even near the capital.

The attacks by Israeli fighter jets were launched in two waves, one near Damascus and one near the provinces of Deraa and Quneitra, he said.

Syrian air defenses shot down a large number of missiles, but the attacks caused material damage and injured eight "fighters," he said, without specifying their nationality.

The Israeli army declined to comment.

Israel has carried out repeated raids in Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011, mainly against government forces and their Iranian and Hezbollah allies.

Israel's political leadership has publicly talked about the bombing campaign, although the army rarely comments on individual incursions.