Pamela Anderson blames her 12-day marriage for her heart being "too open,quot;

Pamela Anderson's marriage to Hollywood producer Jon Peters lasted only twelve days. But, there is a good reason he got married too quickly, says a source.

According to Page sixAnderson married Peters after she returned from a month of "spiritual cleansing,quot; in India. And, your insider claims that the Baywatch the "heart of the star was open, but, in hindsight, too open."

This was Anderson's fifth marriage, as she was married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, plus two marriages with Rick Salomon. Anderson and Peters were married in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20, thirty years after leaving briefly. However, only 12 days later, the couple left him.

After returning from India, Anderson would have spent only three days with Peters before she decided to marry him. A star has been born producer. And, the source says that the 52-year-old woman immediately regretted her decision.

“Pamela does not operate on the same wavelength as other people. She has a big heart and loves it big, fast and hard, "the source explained." He returned from his trip and Jon said, "I love you, let's get married." Then she said: "Okay."

The source added that Anderson and Peters were together for only a day and a half as husband and wife when the actress became an activist realized that "she made a terrible mistake."

The source said Anderson realized after the fact that Peters was "trying to control her too much." To make matters worse, the source says he was dominating and obsessed with fame, while Anderson wanted to focus on his charitable works and political activism.

Anderson also felt that Peters was frustrated because she wanted to maintain her financial independence. And he was making calls about his career and included it in one of his films, even though Anderson didn't want that.

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters will not have to go through any kind of divorce or annulment. According to reports, the couple never presented the necessary documentation for their marriage, so it was easy for them to go their separate ways.

After her separation, Anderson said that the warm reception of her union with Jon moved her, and she asked for support while taking time to reassess what they want from life and from each other.

"Life is a journey and love is a process," said Anderson. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."



