Palestinian refugee crisis: yearning for the "right to return,quot; | Jordan News

Sometimes they are described as people of a forgotten war.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees live in Syria or have sought refuge in Lebanon or Jordan since the Syrian war began in 2011.

And the so-called "right of return,quot; of the Palestinians to their homeland remains as far from their reach as ever.

Natasha Ghoneim from Al Jazeera reports from Amman, the capital of Jordan.