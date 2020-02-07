Home Latest News Palestinian refugee crisis: yearning for the "right to return,quot; | Jordan News

Palestinian refugee crisis: yearning for the "right to return,quot; | Jordan News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Palestinian refugee crisis: yearning for the "right to return" | Jordan News
%MINIFYHTML0d76fda07379e1b528b35ebc5a75ec4b11% %MINIFYHTML0d76fda07379e1b528b35ebc5a75ec4b12%

Sometimes they are described as people of a forgotten war.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees live in Syria or have sought refuge in Lebanon or Jordan since the Syrian war began in 2011.

%MINIFYHTML0d76fda07379e1b528b35ebc5a75ec4b13%%MINIFYHTML0d76fda07379e1b528b35ebc5a75ec4b14%

And the so-called "right of return,quot; of the Palestinians to their homeland remains as far from their reach as ever.

%MINIFYHTML0d76fda07379e1b528b35ebc5a75ec4b15% %MINIFYHTML0d76fda07379e1b528b35ebc5a75ec4b16%

Natasha Ghoneim from Al Jazeera reports from Amman, the capital of Jordan.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©