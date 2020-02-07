Pakistani equestrian Usman Khan rides Azad Kashmir to the Olympic Games | 2018 Olympic Games

Usman Khan was seven years old when he started riding. His father, a military officer at that time, would take him and his younger brother, Salman, to classes at the Cavalry Ground army riding school in the eastern city of Lahore, in Pakistan.

"Growing up, I always wanted to do something as an athlete for Pakistan," Khan, the country's leading equestrian athlete, told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview from Melbourne, Australia, where he resides.

"I wanted to be able to compete at the Olympic level, but the motivation has always been about Pakistan." equestrian holding dual nationality, he said.

Horse riding is considered an elitist sport in Pakistan, unknown to many. However, it is one of the few sporting events in which the South Asian cricket-loving nation will be represented at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, It started in the Japanese capital in July.

Khan and his horse, Azad Kashmir, named after the Himalayan region of Muslim majority run by Pakistan, secured their first Olympic place in the discipline of individual events in December, becoming the first Pakistani to do so.

For the 38-year-old cyclist, it was the culmination of a 15-year fight that has cost him a physical and financial price.

The challenges have been innumerable, he said.

"When you choose a very unpopular sport in Pakistan, and it is a very expensive sport … When you make a decision like that, you have to do everything yourself."

Khan is currently ranked number one in events in the Africa and Middle East area of ​​the FEI (Photo: Courtesy of Oz Shots)

Khan went to a university in Adelaide and graduated with a degree in Geographic Information System, but shortly after he changed gears and began practicing events, an equestrian discipline that combines dressage, cross-country skiing and jumping.

In 2005, the Lahore native left the research grant of his master's degree in Geography and Environmental Sciences at Monash University in Melbourne to concentrate on his driving career, which only stopped abruptly in 2006 when he broke a leg and forced him to Leave the sport for two years.

He mounted again in 2008, but was bankrupt and without any sponsor to support him.

For almost 15 years, the overseas Pakistani juggled a daily job as an IT consultant to keep his Olympic dream alive.

He represented Pakistan twice in the Asian Games in 2014 and 2018, another inaugural feat of the country, and traveled through Australia to different events of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

He said he spent approximately 3 million Australian dollars ($ 2 million) of his personal savings to finance his sports career.

His Olympic horse, Azad Kashmir, a 13-year-old New Zealand purebred, only cost him $ 110.00 ($ 74,000).

Khan, right, and his brother started riding at an early age (Photo: Courtesy of Usman Khan)

"I am very happy because I had struggled a lot, I had spent a lot out of my own pocket," said Shahnaz Amna, Khan's mother, about his qualification.

"It was all his fight, his solo fight," he told Al Jazeera.

But it doesn't end there, as more funds will be needed to make the trip to the Summer Olympics, especially when Khan left his job in July last year.

The president of the Olympic Association (POA) with liquidity problems in Pakistan, Syed Arif Hasan, said he will appeal to the government and private sponsors to make that possible.

"The Olympic Association (of Pakistan) does not have a solid financial base, so we can hardly support any athletes," Hasan told Al Jazeera.

"He (Khan) has been in it through his will and has qualified … we will try to make sure he goes and participates," he added.

Cashmere Beauty

A seven-member team represented Pakistan at the 2016 Rio Olympics. So far, five athletes from three different sports are confirmed for the Tokyo Games.

Khan hopes to perform well and take pride in his country, competing with Azad Kashmir.

Since the partition in 1947, the disputed Kashmir region has remained a controversial issue for India and Pakistan, which have He fought two of his three wars over strategic territory.

Neighbors with nuclear weapons manage parts of the region, but claim it in full.

Cross-border tensions rivals have remained high since New Delhi stripped off Kashmir administered by India of its limited autonomy in August of last year, followed by almost six months communication blackout.

Athletes' protests and political gestures are banned in the Olympic Games, so Khan expects his horse to highlight Kashmir's natural beauty amid tensions.

"I love my horses," Khan said. "I always named them to signify the link I have had with what has been close to me in life.

"So, naming Azad Kashmir is only in the series of how I have named my horses. The land of Kashmir is blessed with impressive and enchanting beauty.

"I will simply ride in the Olympic Games to do well with the horse and make my country proud."

