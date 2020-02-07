Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Scorecard, statistics, lineups

%MINIFYHTML30b6fd0c18335a9f9665b3404afe876c11% %MINIFYHTML30b6fd0c18335a9f9665b3404afe876c12%

Naseem Shah to Mahmudullah. Length of the ball, out of the stump in the defense of the front foot, to short additional coverage for not running, filmed by Ali.

An intriguing morning session comes to an end with Bangladesh delicately ready on 95/3. They were reeling from the beginning with Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas attacking in their first attempts to send the openers on their way at a low price. Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque withstood the storm before Shaheen withdrew the latter to propel the hosts. Shanto still does not leave at 44 and will have a great score this afternoon after an extended lunch.