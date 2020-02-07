Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshaid jailed for conspiracy to fix points Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLf152fa96c096175106d690e48c6d6bc611% %MINIFYHTMLf152fa96c096175106d690e48c6d6bc612%





Nasir Jamshaid arrives at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday

%MINIFYHTMLf152fa96c096175106d690e48c6d6bc613% %MINIFYHTMLf152fa96c096175106d690e48c6d6bc614%

Pakistan's international cricketer, Nasir Jamshaid, was jailed on Friday for 17 months after he admitted to conspiring to bribe other players to settle in a Twenty20 match in Dubai in February 2017.

%MINIFYHTMLf152fa96c096175106d690e48c6d6bc615% %MINIFYHTMLf152fa96c096175106d690e48c6d6bc616%

The court heard that the fall in disgrace of the 33-year-old was "equally dramatic as his stellar rise."

He made his debut for his country at the U19 level in 2006, made his first-class debut the same year and his full international debut against Zimbabwe two years later.

Jamshaid went on to represent his country more than 60 times, mainly in one day and in 20 internationals.

His lawyer, James Pickup QC, told the Manchester Crown Court: "He had a stellar rise but his fall from misfortune has been equally dramatic and that is why there is only one person to blame, and it is Nasir Jamshaid himself."

When he was arrested, he lived in the United Kingdom with his wife, a family doctor in Stourbridge, and had a spouse visa.

Jamshaid, of High Street, Walsall, had briefly met repairman Yousef Anwar, 36, during the Champions Trophy in England in 2011, but had no further contact with him until 2016 when he played in the Bangladesh Premier League.

He was approached to not score any races in the first two balls of an over, Mr. Pickup said, before months later "succumbing foolishly,quot; to help organize another player to carry out a similar arrangement in the Super League Pakistan.

Pickup said Jamshaid, who had no previous convictions, was under financial pressure at the time, as he needed to finance the monthly care costs of £ 1,000 for his father who was in a coma in Pakistan after a car accident.

He ended up without obtaining financial gains from his promised party at a rate of £ 30,000.

In addition to being tracked by an undercover officer of the National Crime Agency, the International Cricket Council also received intelligence information, a repair was made and arrests were made immediately after the Dubai game.

Since his arrest and his subsequent cricket ban for 10 years, Jamshaid had been "vilified,quot; in Pakistan, the lawyer said, but since then he had cooperated with the authorities and had shown remorse.

The court heard that he had been training young people privately in the Worcestershire and Warwickshire area, which he had enjoyed because he felt he was putting something back into the game.

Mr. Pickup said: "What he hopes is that by assisting the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council and by getting involved in their ongoing educational programs, you may be able to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board in the future to see the 10 year ban again. "

He said his client wanted to try to fix things by making sure that other young cricketers did not follow the same path and demonstrate the consequences for the extended family.

The court heard that Jamshaid's wife and four-year-old daughter had suffered social media abuse.