Paige DeSorbo of Summer House talks about possible compromise

Paige DeSorbo It is not one to stop at past flames.

In this exclusive Friday clip Morning pop, the Summer house Star talks about the future of his current relationship with Perry rahbar and explains why last year's adventure with the co-star of Bravo Carl Radke did not generate tension between her and Lindsay Hubbard (whose current entanglements with Radke emerged during the premiere of Wednesday night's season).

"Honestly, I didn't care at all," he tells her POTM& # 39; s Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Y Victor Cruz, answering a question about how it felt to return to the Hamptons with a serious boyfriend, knowing that Radke would also be there.

"We had one thing, and then it was over," he continues. "And I'm very much the kind of person who, if we didn't work. I'm done. I can't come and go."