Oscar gift bags this year are worth more than $ 225K, you won't believe what's inside

The 24 Oscar nominees in the acting and director categories will go home with a grand prize after the awards ceremony Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, although only five of them will win the trophy (possibly four, if Scarlett Johanssen wins the categories of lead actress and supporting actress).

According to Forbes Magazine, the acting and management nominees will receive a gift bag from Distinctive Assets, a celebrity marketing and product placement company, worth more than $ 225,000. This is almost a $ 80,000 increase from last year.

While Distinctive Assets is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in recent years it has become a tradition for Oscar-nominated actors and directors to receive luxurious gift bags.

Distinctive Assets was founded by Lash Fary, also known as "the Sultan of Swag,quot;, 20 years ago as a private showroom for costume designers working on television programs. He began delivering branded gift bags at the Grammys in 2000, and now creates gift bags for every major awards ceremony, as well as private events for different brands and celebrities.

The term "gift bag,quot; is really misleading because there is no way for all gifts to fit. Instead, each nominee receives numerous bags in the week before the Oscars.

The following gifts are part of the swag bag of 75 items this year:

Water "infused with hydrogen,quot; from HFactor – $ 29.99 per bag

Hotsy Totsy Haus Amethyst Bath Pumps – $ 75

Muse's brainwave meditation headband: $ 250

A 12-day cruise on the Scenic Eclipse yacht for 220 Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours guests with butler service, two helicopters and a spa – $ 78,190

A romantic getaway in a Spanish lighthouse that has become a luxury hotel: $ 1,300- $ 1,800 per night

One-year membership with Draw Down the Moon Matchdown – $ 20,000

Cosmetic treatments and rejuvenation procedures of Manhattan physician Konstantin Vasyukevich – $ 25,000

Dark Chocolate Milano Cookies – $ 4.89

A Peezy Midstream medical urine collection system

An elegant Soma bra and a silk kimono robe

Coda Signature Chocolate Edible Cannabis

Bust support tape from Yen the Label

CBD Barkeep simple syrup and hemp balm SHEbd

A golden vape pen from Hollowtips – $ 150

One-year membership to Insignia for on-demand personal assistance services – $ 10,000

"Sometimes it's the little things that people like best, not the most expensive in the gift bag," says Fary. "(People ask) why we're giving rich people things they can afford and it's not about being able to pay them. You know, Jennifer Lawrence doesn't need $ 20 million per movie, but she earned it by name."

All nominees who receive a gift bag must pay income taxes for the monetary value of the gifts they accept and redeem. And, for those who wonder, Johanssen will only receive a gift bag, but Fary says he will approach the JoJo Rabbit Star to see if you want to donate your second bag.



