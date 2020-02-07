Oscar appearances of Scarlett Johansson prove that she is a red carpet winner

It has been a whole year for Scarlett Johansson!

Between committing to Saturday night live star Colin Jost and starring in some of the most commented films of 2019, the actress also managed to win her first Oscar nominations.

The Avengers: End of the game This year, the star will be presented to two Oscars: Actress in a leading role for Marriage history and actress in a supporting role for JoJo Rabbit. Both films are also competing for Best Film at the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday.

The double Oscar nominee opened to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet of the Golden Globes about the choice to assume their role in Marriage history. "I like working on things that are challenging, things I've never done before. I'm looking for things that scare me," he explained in Live from the red carpet. Well Scarlett, we would say the challenge was worth it!

In addition to accumulating nominations during the awards season, the actress also blessed us with some amazing red carpet looks.