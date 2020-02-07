Oscar appearances of Scarlett Johansson prove that she is a red carpet winner

It has been a whole year for Scarlett Johansson!
Between committing to Saturday night live star Colin Jost and starring in some of the most commented films of 2019, the actress also managed to win her first Oscar nominations.
The Avengers: End of the game This year, the star will be presented to two Oscars: Actress in a leading role for Marriage history and actress in a supporting role for JoJo Rabbit. Both films are also competing for Best Film at the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday.
The double Oscar nominee opened to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet of the Golden Globes about the choice to assume their role in Marriage history. "I like working on things that are challenging, things I've never done before. I'm looking for things that scare me," he explained in Live from the red carpet. Well Scarlett, we would say the challenge was worth it!
In addition to accumulating nominations during the awards season, the actress also blessed us with some amazing red carpet looks.
With her fierce look of the Golden Globes and her beautiful Armani dress at the SAG awards, it is not known what set of designers she will wear on the red carpet this Sunday.
While we hold our breath to see what he wears and if an Oscar is taken home, relive Scarlett's past Oscar in the gallery below!
Gregg DeGuire / WireImage
2002
The actress was only 16 years old when she starred Eight legged monsters in 2002. She made her entry in the Vanity fair Oscar party in a dress with paisley print.
Carlo Allegri / Getty Images
2004
Alberta Ferretti designed ScarJo's emerald look for the 76th Academy Awards.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
2005
Scarlett was the definition of Hollywood glamor in her Roland Mouret dress when she arrived at a post-Oscar party.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
2011
the We bought a zoo Star walked the red carpet with a custom lace style from Dolce & Gabbana.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
2015
The actress surprised in a number Emerald of Versace in the 87th edition of the Academy Awards. Later on the red carpet, she A Love song for Bobby Long Co-star John Travolta surprised her with a kiss.
David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock
2017
the Hard night Star combined her Azzedine Alaïa dress with a thick belt and Fred Leighton jewelry.
John Shearer / Getty Images
2017
The star showed one of the most dramatic dress changes of the night when he arrived at the Vanity fair after the party. The pure black set was also designed by Azzedine Alaïa.
