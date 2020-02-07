Oprah Winfrey says Gayle King "is not doing well,quot; and is receiving death threats after his questions about Kobe Bryant

Roommates, Gayle King has been on trend for a few days, after an interview he did with Lisa Leslie. If you remember, she asked some questions regarding some past accusations against Kobe Bryant, and people are certainly not here for that.

And while Gayle said his article about his intentions behind asking the questions, Kobe fans are not convinced. Now, Gayle's best friend, Oprah Winfrey is speaking on her behalf.

In an interview with the ladies of ‘Hoda and Jenna‘, Oprah says that Gayel "is not well,quot;, since he is now receiving death threats from people who criticize his comments.

Oprah Winfrey not only says that Gayle is not well, but says he has not slept in two days. She also says that Gayle feels that Bill Cosby and other celebrities are attacking her.

"She is not doing well and feels that she was put in a very terrible position because the interview had already been conducted," he says. "And in the context of the interview, everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie."

Watch the full clip here and tell us what you think, Roomies:

.@Oprah He responds emotionally to the violent reaction his friend Gayle King received from King's recent interview with Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: "He is not doing well because he now has death threats." pic.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr – TODAY with Hoda and Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 7, 2020