Oprah Winfrey gets excited when she reveals that Gayle King has received death threats for Kobe Bryant's question

Oprah Winfrey appeared in Hoda and Jenna and friends Friday morning, and he began to cry when asked about the controversy surrounding his best friend Gayle King and the interview he did with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. King asked Leslie about the Kobe Bryant rape case in 2003, and Winfrey revealed that King had received death threats for it.

“I think the last 24 hours for your best friend have been quite difficult after that interview with Lisa Leslie about Kobe. And I was wondering how it is, "asked Hoda Kotb.

"She is not well," Winfrey replied when she began to cry. “Now he has goodies for death and now he has to travel safely and feels very attacked. You know, Bill Cosby is tweeting from jail.

Winfrey explained that King feels they put her in a "really terrible position," and both Winfrey and King say the clip was taken out of context. The media mogul said that in the context of the interview everyone seemed fine, and it wasn't until someone on CBS shared that clip that people began to get angry.

Winfrey says he understands how people can get angry if they think King was pushing for an answer from Leslie. He added that everything happens and King will be fine, but his friend hasn't slept in two days.

The veterinarian of the talk show says that the real problem is when "the misogynist vitriol and the attack,quot; make it dangerous to be alone in the street. Winfrey said that not only people are attacking, but other people who take the message and feel they can do whatever they want for that.

Oprah Winfrey said she talked to Gayle King by phone Thursday night and Friday morning, and all she can do is "stay in the gap,quot; and be there for her friend. However, Winfrey admits that this situation is extremely difficult due to social networks and attacks that come from people who have not even seen the interview.

Winfrey says that everyone has the right to their own opinion, but she draws the line when people express themselves with "hate and meanness."

Halfway through the interview, which was launched by CBS this morning On Tuesday, Gayle King asked Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's "complicated,quot; legacy, and wondered if her 2003 charge of sexual assault made it complicated for her as a woman and a WNBA player.

"It's not complicated for me at all," Leslie replied. “I had never seen him as the kind of person who would do something to rape a woman or be aggressive that way. That is not the person I know. "

In an Instagram video that King posted on Thursday, he said he had been reading comments about his interview with Leslie, and that if he only saw that clip, he would also be angry.

"I am mortified, ashamed and very angry," King said. "Without knowing it, my network posted a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring."

A CBS News spokesman said Gayle King conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. And, the excerpt that was published did not reflect the nature and tone of the entire interview. The network has addressed the internal process that led to the error and changes have already been made.



