Oprah Winfrey cries while saying that Gayle King receives death threats for Kobe Bryant interview

The former presenter of a daytime talk show burst into tears as she expresses her concerns about her friend after outrage over the question about Kobe's rape case.

Oprah Winfrey is worried about her best friend, Gayle king, after revealing that he received death threats for questioning basketball star Lisa Leslie about her friend Kobe Bryant2003 sex scandal.

King made headlines earlier this week when his television chat leaked with the icon of the National Women's Basketball Association. The promotional advance focused on a question about Bryant's rape trial almost 20 years ago, and led many fans to aim at the anchor for not having tact so soon after Kobe's death.

And during an appearance on "Hoda and Jenna and friends"On Friday, February 7, 2020, Oprah revealed that her friend's hatred has reached shocking levels.

"She's not well," he said, crying. "Now he has goodies for death and now he has to travel safely and feels very attacked. You know, Bill Cosby is tweeting from jail."

"She feels they put her in a really terrible position."

"In the context of the interview, everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie. And it was only because someone on the net put that clip on. And I can see how people would obviously be very upset if you thought Gayle was just trying to do it." press to get a response from Lisa Leslie… obviously everything happens, she will be fine, but she hasn't slept in two days. "

"It's not just the people who are attacking her," Oprah added. "It's the other people who take that message and feel they can do whatever they want for that, you know? I was talking on the phone with her this morning, I was talking on the phone with her last night, I was talking on the phone. I phoned her Last night, I think you're standing in the gap, trying to be there for your friends, but this is very difficult, because when you have social networks and the strength of social networks, and particularly people who don't watch any of the interviews, making attacks. "

CBS bosses have since apologized for the promotional clip, and King has defended his line of questions, saying: "I know that if I had only seen the clip you saw, you would also be extremely angry with me. I'm mortified." I am ashamed and very angry. "

"Without my knowing it, my network put a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring. It's jarring for me. I didn't even know anything about it."

"We talked about that court case because that court case has also come up. And he wanted Lisa to take him as a friend who knew him well, what he thought, where he should be. He was very powerful when he looked as a member of the media, saying : "It is time for the media to leave him alone and back off."

"I felt very good with the interview … therefore, that the network take the most deceptive part when it is out of context and publish it online for people who did not see the full interview, it is very annoying for me and that it's something I will have to deal with them. There will be a very intense discussion about that. "