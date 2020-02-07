Oprah cries defending Gayle King amid Kobe Bryant controversy

%MINIFYHTML57eec82e02006c6c8742d0e6e106036311% %MINIFYHTML57eec82e02006c6c8742d0e6e106036312%

For her part, Oprah is upset with the way people beat her friend, citing the "hate,quot; and "meanness,quot; that Gayle has been receiving. "I think anyone can criticize anything, but the misogynistic vitriol and the attack to the point where it is dangerous to be alone in the streets because it is not only people who are attacking," he told Hoda and Jenna during their show in alive. "It's the other people who take that message and feel they can do whatever they want for that."

On Tuesday, CBS broadcast Gayle's interview with the retired athlete, however, it was not until the next day that a clip was shared on social media that went viral. At the time now controversial, the host asked his guest about Kobe's "complicated,quot; legacy, presenting his rape case already resolved multiple times.

"I think the media should be more respectful at this time," said Lisa. "It's as if you had questions about it, you would have had many years to ask that. I don't think it's something we should continue hanging from his legacy."