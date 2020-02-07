Oprah cries defending Gayle King amid Kobe Bryant controversy

"She is not doing well and feels that she was put in a really terrible position because that interview had already taken place," the 66-year-old woman continued. "In the context of the interview, everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie. It was only because someone on the net put that clip on. I can see how people would obviously be upset if you thought Gayle was trying to push for a response from Lisa Leslie. "
Although the television legend knows that this will also happen, she revealed that Gayle has not slept in days. "I was talking to her on the phone this morning," Oprah admitted. "I was on the phone with her last night. I was on the phone with her last night. I think you stand in the gap. You try to be there for your friends."
For her part, Oprah is upset with the way people beat her friend, citing the "hate,quot; and "meanness,quot; that Gayle has been receiving. "I think anyone can criticize anything, but the misogynistic vitriol and the attack to the point where it is dangerous to be alone in the streets because it is not only people who are attacking," he told Hoda and Jenna during their show in alive. "It's the other people who take that message and feel they can do whatever they want for that."
On Tuesday, CBS broadcast Gayle's interview with the retired athlete, however, it was not until the next day that a clip was shared on social media that went viral. At the time now controversial, the host asked his guest about Kobe's "complicated,quot; legacy, presenting his rape case already resolved multiple times.
"I think the media should be more respectful at this time," said Lisa. "It's as if you had questions about it, you would have had many years to ask that. I don't think it's something we should continue hanging from his legacy."
Greg Allen / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
When addressing the scandal, Gayle said she was "mortified,quot; by the way the conversation was misunderstood. "Without my knowing it, my network posted a clip of a very broad interview, totally out of context and when you see it that way, it's very jarring," he admitted. "It's jarring for me. I didn't even know anything about it. I started getting calls,‘ What the hell are you doing? Why did you say this? What's going on? "I didn't know what people were talking about."
"For the network, taking the most salacious part, when it is out of context, and putting it online for people who did not see the entire interview is very annoying for me," he continued. "That is something I will have to deal with them. There will be a very intense discussion about that."
Soon after, in a statement to E! News, CBS turned to the drama. "Gayle conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant," the message said. "An excerpt was published that did not reflect the nature and tone of the entire interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and the changes have already been made."
