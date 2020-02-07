On a Greek island, migrants and locals are cautious neighbors

%MINIFYHTML01cecc6758746f4ea805fea1314f7e2a11% %MINIFYHTML01cecc6758746f4ea805fea1314f7e2a12%

Masooma Hassani, 7, laughed while dragging a scooter with wheels stuck on the rocky hill. He met an Afghan man who practiced English classes ("Question words: who, what, when, where, how and why,quot;) and others chatting with an outdoor barber. "Stop, stop, stop,quot; they shouted to hear the names coming from the speaker.

Stantzos, the mayor, said the Greek government promised him that the camp in Samos would close and reluctantly won his support for a new camp for 1,500 migrants, which many have described as a detention center, about three miles inland.

But then he heard on television that the camp would be built to house 7,000 migrants. He suspected that the number could reach 15,000.

"I feel betrayed," he said.

The new site is bent between hills near the birthplace of the ancient mathematician Pythagoras. Excavators dug a vast flat field surrounded by concrete walls, fences and barbed wire.

In the neighboring town, Andreas Fourniotis, 71, said he feared immigrants would climb up the hill and reach his door. "The whole town is worried about this," he said.

Immigrants in Samos said they just want to leave the island.

At nightfall, the hill cooled again. Haidar Kazamahai, who had arrived two days before Iraq, tried to keep his 1-year-old son by the fire of a neighbor's camp and explained, stunned, that the authorities gave him nothing but four blankets and instructions to get by . .

"I have a 2 and a half year old girl," he said. "And my little boy."

Along the way, Mara Shahir, a 67-year-old Syrian doctor, taught some children how to light a fire with a plastic bag. "In the future, they will know how to stay warm," he said.