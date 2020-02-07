Omarosa, reportedly, is "surprised,quot; to be a co-star of Big Brother when she talked about White House gossip

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who appeared in Celebrity Big Brother and also worked in the Trump administration, surprised many of his co-stars in the aforementioned series when he spoke frankly about the White House rumors.

People Magazine reported on a new book written by Ross Mathews, who was his housemate in Celebrity Big Brother. In Ross's book, he described how Newman told other cast members several secrets that were really "shocking."

Mathews says he was "too scared,quot; to share some of the facts in his book. In addition, when the cameras stopped working, Omarosa and some of the other people in the program met at Marissa's house to discuss some of the White House trials and tribulations.

Unfortunately, Ross never shared the details of what Omarosa had to say privately with him and the other cast members. This is very different from what Omarosa has done in the past, considering that she had no trouble speaking badly about him when she was fired from the administration.

As previously reported, Newman lost her job as communications director of the White House Public Liaison Office in 2017. Only one year later, Newman released her book, Deranged, in which she declared that the president was slowly losing his mind.

His book then went to the number one spot on the New York Times bestseller list. Sarah Sanders, who was the press secretary at the time, said the president and the administration were accused of outrageous lies and accusations.

Later, Trump called Omarosa a "dog,quot; that had no credibility. Followers of the dispute between Omarosa and Trump know that it persisted for several months. The reality star said she was continually worried about what the president of the United States would tweet next.

Trump has been criticized by many for his controversial use of Twitter, however, others have noted that his use of the social media platform may have played a role in his choice.



