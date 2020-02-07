Nottingham Forest chief Sabri Lamouchi and striker Nahki Wells win the January Sky Bet Championship | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2722efc79f93c7b02f2ab4b584a9338c11% %MINIFYHTML2722efc79f93c7b02f2ab4b584a9338c12%

Sabri Lamouchi wins the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the month

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has been appointed Sky Bet Championship Manager of the month for January.

The constancy of Lamouchi's message gave his players the confidence to go through a horrible race at the end of 2019 and emerge renewed in January, picking up 11 points from five undefeated games and climbing to third place.

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells The player of the month of the Sky Bet Championship of the month of January has been named.

Nahki Wells of Bristol City receives the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month Award which he won thanks to his performances for QPR

Despite a move that limited him to just three games in January, Nahki Wells was above the rest in the Sky Bet Championship last month. He contributed five goals, including a hat-trick against Cardiff, and a lovely assist for QPR.

Wells said: "It is my first prize of the player of the month in the Championship and I am very honored. I would like to thank the management and the QPR players for helping me achieve this and now I am looking forward to the next stage of the season with Bristol City. "

Sky Bet League One

Manager: Phil Parkinson, Sunderland

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has been named Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for January.

Possibly the only man in Wearside who didn't panic in December, Parkinson made the bold call to drop Aiden McGeady, instilled a union in his squad and led them to 14 points and a 10-2 differential in six undefeated games.

Parkinson said: "We have had a good run of results, the level of performance has been excellent and we have gotten into the mix. That was the intention and now the hard work really begins, but I am really satisfied with the return of points.

"The things that have really helped us are the work ethic in the training camp, getting a real game pattern for our game and a consistent selection of the team. It was a bit frustrating for the boys who haven't been on the team, but I have been fantastic and I think it has been a key factor.

"When you go with the same team for quite some time, the others who are out of the team are very important and have driven the standards in training."

Player: Ivan Toney, Peterborough

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has been named the Sky Bet League One player of the month in January.

Toney got rid of the captaincy's burden and the constant speculation of transfers by returning Posh to form with four goals in six games, including two against Wycombe promotion rivals.

Toney said: "I'm happy to win the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for January. It was a good month for me personally and for the team it was a very positive end to the month."

"I managed to score some goals and contribute to the team, and that is my job. I hope to continue doing that from now until the end of the season and maybe now I have eliminated some penalties, the player can put me in them." full time."

Sky Bet League Two

Manager: Ryan Lowe, Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has been named Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for February.

With the new main stand now open and Home Park packed once again, Lowe has timed the rise of his side to the top three perfectly. Playing football to match his ambition, they accumulated 13 points and scored 14 goals in six games.

Lowe said: "It's always good to receive a Manager of the Month award; it shows the good work you're doing. A lot of credit goes to my staff and my players, first.

"I said that when I came here, I would make this a group and a family club. We certainly have it now. All the behind-the-scenes staff is helping us achieve success in the field."

Player: Luke Jephcott, Plymouth

Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott has been named the player of the month for the Sky Bet League Two in January.

The 20-year-old striker has scored five goals in four starts after his retirement from Truro City. His moment was perfect since Argyle needed someone stable in front of the goal to shoot them towards the places of automatic promotion.

Jephcott said: "I'm going to use this as a springboard to really start in the second half of the season, hopefully I'll get a couple more goals and finally get a promotion."