Nike pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during his New York Fashion Week show

Fashion Week is in full swing in New York City, as many brands organize these elaborate fashion shows to showcase their latest designs. Nike was no different as they debuted their Tokyo 2020 Olympics Collection on Wednesday.

However, before the show, the brand paid tribute to Kobe Bryant when six children took the stage with the Kobe Lakers jerseys. According to The Hollywood reporter, the children walked to the stage and stood in front of an audience that included some pretty big names, including Drake, Gabby Douglas, Virgil Abloh, Nike CEO John Donahoe and many others.

Kobe had signed an agreement with Nike in 2003 and created many shoes under the brand over the years. Last month, he launched the Kobe V Protro Chaos. After his death, Nike sold all of his Kobe Bryant garments.

As we reported earlier, Kobe Bryant, unfortunately, passed away last month, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other beautiful souls. It has just been announced that there will be a memorial service for Kobe, Gianna and the other victims detained at the Staples Center on February 24.

As mentioned prior to Eric Garrett, the mayor of Los Angeles spoke about the monument and said: "I think a message I would say is that it is not just a man who was a basketball player, it is a father, it is a leader, it it's about a filmmaker, it's about an artist, it's about someone who was much more than just how he was on the court. "

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant shared the official poster announcing the monument.

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/nike-honors-kobe-bryant-at-new-york-fashion-show-1276982