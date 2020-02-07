Niecy Nash encourages women to walk their truth in the emotional awards speech

%MINIFYHTML9dc3a256d07b8291a620e28ddcf1ab2811% %MINIFYHTML9dc3a256d07b8291a620e28ddcf1ab2812%

WENN / FayesVision

Speaking at ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood event, the star of & # 39; Claws & # 39; She explains why she made the difficult decision to divorce her second husband after eight years of marriage.

Up News Info –

Niecy Nash He urged women to put themselves first instead of staying in an unhappy marriage in an emotional speech at ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood event on Thursday, February 6.

Last December, the star filed for divorce from her second husband Jay Tucker after eight years of marriage. And speaking of the difficult decision, the "Claws"The star revealed that she left the marriage even though her family didn't feel comfortable seeing her as a single woman."

%MINIFYHTML9dc3a256d07b8291a620e28ddcf1ab2813% %MINIFYHTML9dc3a256d07b8291a620e28ddcf1ab2814%

"There was a great myth that I inherited from the women in my family who said: & # 39; You're nothing without a man. Get one, keep it, whatever happens: blind, crippled, crazy, married or lazy, get one, baby girl, because they will validate you! & # 39; ".

%MINIFYHTML9dc3a256d07b8291a620e28ddcf1ab2815% %MINIFYHTML9dc3a256d07b8291a620e28ddcf1ab2816%

However, she reflected: "When I owned us we were better friends than life partners, my family was quick to say: & # 39; But they all look so good together & # 39; (and)" Well, if the man It's not hitting you, what to go? "he added." And I replied: & # 39; What about my happiness? & # 39; The separation of my family's beliefs, Internet expectations and the end of my marriage caused me a lot of pain. "

Reflecting that "the long line of women I come from had never been taught how they choose themselves," he continued: "Pain is putting things in the necessary order. You must recognize how you feel. Trust that so It’s much easier to walk in your shoes than run to a lie. "

<br />

"You have to be the owner of the role you play. I encourage you to walk in your truth, live your trauma and live your best life."

Nash added that she is "the most grateful because now I know myself much better than before."

Nash was honored alongside Beyonce Knowles"Lemonade" and "Queen & Slim"director Melina Matsoukas, star 007 Lashana Lynch and the team behind "Attitude"including Janet Mock, Mj RodriguezAngelica Ross and Hailie Sahar, in the event.

<br />

Kerry Washington He also paid tribute to the Hollywood icon Diahann Carroll.