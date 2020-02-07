Nicky Henderson hopes to run Altior in Newbury | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML3a74b2decd9a9624f1ab0f2a448fc6fc11% %MINIFYHTML3a74b2decd9a9624f1ab0f2a448fc6fc12%





Altior: return to action in Newbury

Nicky Henderson hopes to make up for lost time with Altior while lining up at Win Bigger On The Betfair Exchange Chase in Newbury.

The 10-year-old lost his unbeaten streak for the first time this season, when he succumbed to Cyrname when he left Ascot in November.

Henderson felt pressured to do something different, after Altior had dominated the two-mile scene for so long, but he admits in retrospect that it was the wrong thing to do, and the double Chaser Champion has since missed the races he would normally have been . He is expected to win.

"We said we would go a longer distance, but what we did was leave all the other races like Clarence House and Tingle Creek going to beg," Henderson said.

"It was something wrong to do, but there was a lot of pressure on us, saying & # 39; Come on, do something different. If you say he is a champion, he proves he can stay. Otherwise, they are just two boring-" mile hunter " So, he is a two mile boring hunter.

"Remember when Frankel went up two stadiums and everyone said:" Oh my God, can you get it? "It was brilliant in York and fantastic, but we were going five stadiums farther on bottomless ground, and we weren't prepared.

"I admit it, and it was my fault. I was as fit as I could get it out the first time, but you usually don't expect to get into that kind of shock on your first appearance.

"He respected what people wanted. To be fair, (the rider) Nico (from Boinville) was interested in the idea (of a new trip). The biggest problem was the first race of the year, and he got caught."

"They caught me because I wasn't ready for two miles and five on that terrain at that rate. That land in Ascot has been unusually horrible all winter, to be fair."

Altior had to miss a Kempton engagement at Christmas due to an abscess on his cross.

But Henderson added: "It looks good, and I hope all is well, touch wood, but these things can come and bite you.

"He's pretty smart. He does his job as well as ever."

Altior has won the last two races of the second grade on Saturday, registered as Game Spirit, first as a rookie in 2017.

"You can go back to the season he had his wind operation (2018), and we returned in this race," Henderson said.

"It was very soft during the night, and I had a sleepless night.

"I umm and ahhed – and that continued until 11 in the morning.

"Politologue made the race: he sat behind him and passed him without leaving the bridle, and that was on soft ground.

"If he's going to get to Cheltenham, he has to run in the race."

Tom George was going to send Bun Doran directly to Cheltenham after his victory in the absence of Altior at Kempton at Christmas, but he has changed his mind.

George said: "He is in good shape and ready to start. He has a light career and has had very few races in his career."

"If we wait for Cheltenham and run there, we may not have anywhere to go after him, so we think we would try to have an intermediate career. He will also tell us what we should aim for: the Queen Mother or the Grand Annual. He just keeps Our options open.

"If it is the Altior of yesteryear, we have no chance. But we will have to see how it is, while Bun Dorran ran well in Kempton at Christmas."

"I would say that Newbury as a track should be more suitable for him than Kempton, because it is a slightly more galloping track."

"He has run well there before and has already had a good season for us, winning a grade two, so hopefully he will continue."

The wet winter has hindered Sceau Royal, and Alan King expects the soil to continue drying.

"The more the terrain improves, the better Sceau Royal will run, and he will also be prepared to return to a left-handed track," King said at www.alankingracing.co.uk.

"He disappointed the first time at Tingle Creek in Sandown, but he ran much better in the Desert Orchid in Kempton at Christmas, and he studied well Monday morning."

Kalashnikov, the returning Dynamite Dollars and veteran Simply Ned complete the field.