Nicki Minaj in the Meek Mill Twitter War: "I was hacked!"

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill made headlines this week after entering a public dispute on Twitter, which saw both artists throw huge accusations as Twitterverse's eyes watched.

In the discussion, Nicki accused Meek of putting his hands on him while they were together, as well as his mother and sister. In turn, Meek accused Nicki of knowing that his brother, a convicted pedophile, knew that he had been raping his stepdaughter.

"I was hacked! They hacked me this morning, guys," Minaj joked while he was at the Pollstar Live 2020 conference in Los Angeles. "Don't believe anything you saw … the good old,quot; pirated "excuse.

Nicki was being interviewed by the big industry wig, Irving Azoff, whom he once called "Cocks * cker of the Week,quot; during an episode of his Queen Radio show at Apple.

Nicki says he always regrets his wars on Twitter:

"And listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I wonder: & # 39; Why the hell do I do that? & # 39; Do you know what I mean? Every time! But it's a Good lesson to know how to master your anger and your emotions.Then, every time I do that, I give myself a talk in my head … Like … & # 39; Okay, you played yourself. You shouldn't have done that. your lesson again. Now, you have to learn that lesson! Then, I gave that talk today, sir! "