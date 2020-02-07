Home Entertainment Nicki Minaj in the Meek Mill Twitter War: "I was hacked!"

Nicki Minaj in the Meek Mill Twitter War: "I was hacked!"

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill made headlines this week after entering a public dispute on Twitter, which saw both artists throw huge accusations as Twitterverse's eyes watched.

In the discussion, Nicki accused Meek of putting his hands on him while they were together, as well as his mother and sister. In turn, Meek accused Nicki of knowing that his brother, a convicted pedophile, knew that he had been raping his stepdaughter.

