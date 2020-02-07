Nicki Minaj fans use Meek Mill's #askmeek tag to hit him and clown

WENN / FayesVision / Instar

& # 39; #askmeek tag it, ask a question and I will answer & # 39 ;. then the spitter & # 39; Believe & # 39; He writes on his Twitter account, which leads Nicki fans to fill his mention tab with hate comments and trolls.

"#askmeek tag it, ask a question and I will answer you." so the spitter "Believe" wrote on his account on Friday, February 7. As soon as he tweeted that, Nicki's fans came to his mention card with comments of hate and trolls.

Meek Mill opened a QnA session on his Twitter account.

One of them asked Meek to broadcast Nicki's new song "Yikes" in which she dragged Meek. Another fan asked: "How do you feel about #Yikes becoming # 1 on iTunes and not your song?"

"Why are you hitting women?" another user tweeted, referring to Nicki's assault accusations directed at Meek, accusing him of beating his own sister. "You hit your own sister and hit her with duct tape. She spit on her and hit her with duct tape. She kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake d ** k made you feel hard again. Go on. go ahead, "wrote the Trinidadian star. on Twitter at that time.

"Why are you so bitter with Nicki?" He asked someone else with others who made him go through clowns because his credit card was rejected. "Are your cards still decreasing? And can you get a # 1 without Duck or Nicki? "one tweeted.

After hitting Meek, a user wrote: "Why do you say that Nicki has little money when he has more money than you, is worth more than you and only made 10 million to sign an agreement? What made you ashamed and lie?"

The dispute on Twitter of Nicki and Meek came after the latter was surprised by liking the images mocking her husband Kenneth Petty. In response, she called her ex-clown and hid her sense of fashion. She also accused him of domestic violence while he dragged her by her brother's "rapist" lawyer. Both denied the accusations directed against them.