Nicki Minaj drags Meek Mill to the new song & # 39; Yikes & # 39; despite saying he regrets the dispute on Twitter

Towards the end of the song, Trinidad's ceremonial teacher makes a reference to MoneyBagg Yo when rapping: & # 39; Talk about the bag? But he has no mouth when he speaks MoneyBagg?

This could be the reason why Nicki Minaj delayed the launch of "Yikes." The Trinidadian rapper was supposed to release the long-awaited song on Thursday, February 6, but finally released it on Friday at 3 a.m. People are now convinced that it is because I wanted to add a bar to diss meek mill.

Just before the song comes to an end, Nicki spits out his verse: "Stock market talk? But has no mouth when talking about MoneyBagg? / It's quiet, there's no answer conversation." She is clearly making reference MoneyBagg Yo who came out in his defense amid his nasty setback with Meek recently. He said at the time: "If you like or double-click on some f * ks ** t someone posted something like a *** … don't act like you're great with the shit that is when you see it. .ion get ppl ". However, Meek never gave him an answer.

Her disgust was quite surprising considering that before this, Nicki said she regretted having fought against Meek on Twitter and promised herself not to do it again. During her appearance on Pollstar Live, she said: "Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I wonder: & # 39; Why the hell did I do it? & # 39; Every time."

She continued: "But it's a good lesson to know how to master your anger and your emotions. So, every time I do that, I like to talk in my head, like," OK, you played yourself, you shouldn't have done that. You have learned your lesson again. How many times did I learn that lesson? Then, I gave that talk today, sir. "

The dispute on Twitter of Meek and Nicki came after the first was surprised by liking the photos mocking her husband Kenneth Petty. In response, she called her ex-clown and hid her sense of fashion. She also accused him of domestic violence while he dragged her by her brother's "rapist" lawyer. Both denied the accusations directed against them.