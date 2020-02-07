Niall Horan presents the March release date for & # 39; Heartbreak Weather & # 39;

After releasing the new song & # 39; No Judgment & # 39 ;, the One Direction member shares his hope that his second solo album & # 39; will lead people along the path of storytelling & # 39; from your list of songs.

Up News Info –

Niall Horan has confirmed that his second solo album "Heartbreak Weather" will be released next month.

First Only one direction star has been causing the album for months, with the release of the singles "Nice To Meet Ya" and "Put a Little Love on Me", and after releasing the new song "No Judgment" on Friday, February 7, he confirmed the Full collection was on its way.

%MINIFYHTMLf05fb5b1f4fa4b8ab39d06def05afc2711% %MINIFYHTMLf05fb5b1f4fa4b8ab39d06def05afc2712%

<br />

After putting the LP in pre-order, with a release date of March 13, he said in a statement: "When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them from beginning to end. With" Heartbreak Weather, "I wanted to tell the story that I was in my head, hopefully it will lead people along the path of narrating a list of songs from the album instead of & # 39; I will jump to the next & # 39; ".

"I was trying to think how I could write a different album than usual … I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else watching."

Niall will promote the new album with a tour of North America with the British singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi. The walk starts on April 20.