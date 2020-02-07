News questionnaire: Iowa Caucus, trial by political trial, coronavirus

The results of the Iowa Democratic assemblies were delayed, in part due to a new unproven application used to report the numbers.

What was the name of the company that created the application?

This week we are diversifying from our usual multiple-choice format, with a question that requires you to write the answer. Correct spelling is not necessary (to some extent), and your answer does not have to be case sensitive.

