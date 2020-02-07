New York will sue the United States for its elimination of traveler programs | USA news

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state will file a lawsuit that defies the decision of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to prevent New Yorkers from participating in "reliable traveler programs,quot; in retaliation for a new law state that could hinder the application of federal immigration law.

"It's an abuse of power. It's an extortion. It's hurting New Yorkers to advance their political agenda. And we're going to fight," said Cuomo, a Democrat.

The lawsuit is the last save in a growing fight over immigration policy between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders in their home state.

In December, a new state law came into effect that allows New York residents to apply for driver's licenses without having to prove they are in the United States with documents. Part of that law also prohibited the State Department of Motor Vehicles from delivering records to federal immigration agents.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) retaliated, saying it would no longer allow New Yorkers to enroll or renew their membership in certain federal programs that make it easier for people traveling internationally to pass security. border, including the Global Entry Program.

In announcing the change, DHS interim secretary Ken Cuccinelli said that New York had endangered public safety by prohibiting federal agents from quickly accessing vehicles and criminal records to verify escape orders or confirm identification. someone's.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, speaking to the media at the White House in Washington, DC (Leah Millis / Reuters)

The measure is expected to affect at least 175,000 New Yorkers now enrolled in the programs, which will be expelled as their permits expire, in addition to about 30,000 commercial truck drivers enrolled in a program that facilitates their crossings into the US. UU. From neighboring Canada.

Several other states have similar policies to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver's licenses, but New York is the only state that prohibits sharing motor vehicle records with immigration agents, DHS officials said.

Trump has been pointing to New York in recent months for especially harsh criticism about the so-called "sanctuary,quot; political immigrants.

The president assaulted New York City officials in his State of the Union address on the city's policy of not surrendering some criminal defendants wanted for immigration violations. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) also recently sent subpoenas to law enforcement in Denver and New York for information on immigrants that the agency expects to deport.