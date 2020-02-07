New York will sue the Trump administration for freezing global entry

New York state officials said Friday they planned to sue the Trump administration for their decision this week to ban thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in programs that allow travelers to evade long lines at airports and borders.
The lawsuit would be the latest escalation in tensions between President Trump and his former home state, after the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it would prevent New York residents from participating in the Trusted Traveler Programs, which include Global Entry.
the The decision was a response to a recent New York law that allows undocumented immigrants living in the state to obtain driver's licenses. The law, known as the green light law, also prohibits federal immigration officials from accessing the databases of the Department of Motor Vehicles without a court order.
The Trump administration accused New York of interfering with "federal law enforcement efforts to keep our nation safe,quot; by adopting the law. The administration has said it would lift the ban on the Trusted Traveler if New York granted them access to motor vehicle records.
The lawsuit will be filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James and will argue that the federal government's actions were arbitrary and capricious, did not provide the residents of the state with equal protection and violated the sovereign immunity of the state, authorities said.
"We are going to reveal this political intrusion into the government, this tough-handed political tactic, which once again harms New Yorkers to make their political point," said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat, at a press conference in Manhattan . on Friday.
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
New York is one of the more than a dozen states that have passed laws that allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses. Advocates say such laws make roads safer, provide more economic opportunities and reduce the fear of being deported for a driving violation.
Some states that have enacted the laws also have provisions to protect the personal information of federal immigration officials, but federal authorities have said that none is as restrictive as that of New York.
The decision of the Department of Homeland Security immediately affects approximately 50,000 state residents who have pending applications for Trusted Traveler programs such as Global Entry, which streamlines U.S. Customs and Border Protection control for international air travelers when they enter U.S. Another 175,000 New Yorkers whose memberships expire this year are also at risk.
Residents could still participate in the PreCheck program of the Transportation Security Administration.
Ms. James said in a statement that "she would fight the president's short-sighted crusade against her old house."
"This is a political retribution, plain and simple," James said. "And while the president may want to punish New York for addressing its xenophobic policies, we are not going to back down."