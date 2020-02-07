New York will sue the Trump administration for freezing global entry

New York state officials said Friday they planned to sue the Trump administration for their decision this week to ban thousands of New Yorkers from enrolling in programs that allow travelers to evade long lines at airports and borders.

The lawsuit would be the latest escalation in tensions between President Trump and his former home state, after the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it would prevent New York residents from participating in the Trusted Traveler Programs, which include Global Entry.

the The decision was a response to a recent New York law that allows undocumented immigrants living in the state to obtain driver's licenses. The law, known as the green light law, also prohibits federal immigration officials from accessing the databases of the Department of Motor Vehicles without a court order.

The Trump administration accused New York of interfering with "federal law enforcement efforts to keep our nation safe,quot; by adopting the law. The administration has said it would lift the ban on the Trusted Traveler if New York granted them access to motor vehicle records.