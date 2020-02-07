New Jersey high school basketball players jump to their own coach after a game

%MINIFYHTML83485d43921e4713b35004427c910db611% %MINIFYHTML83485d43921e4713b35004427c910db612%

Roommates, this story here is a lot to unpack! According to the Washington Post, a Newark high school in New Jersey suspended 4 members of a junior college basketball team from their boys after a video of the children hitting their basketball coach went viral.

Four Malcolm X Shabazz high school players were caught on the tape, pushing, hitting and kicking the basketball coach after losing a game at another school. Newark Mayor Has J. Baraka met with the Superintendent and the school principal to discuss the attack, saying this in a statement: "The actions of these students will not be tolerated and do not represent the majority of the school. "Baraka said in a sentence. “The school and the team have many excellent children, who go to college and do great things, and we are proud of them. We support the superintendent and the principal and will do everything possible to make the rest of the year a success. ”

It seems that the coach was really trying to prevent players from chasing another student and unfortunately he ended up receiving the worst part of the beating. The school does not take these students lightly! The police are investigating what allegedly fell and has already stated that "those who have participated in this act of senseless violence will face criminal charges."

The video of the altercation has gone viral on Twitter. See tweet below:

Disturbing video from Newark, NJ, where a high school basketball coach was attacked by his own players. Police are working to identify the suspects. (Share video recut due to offensive language) Live report on Eyewitness News and updates here: https://t.co/ASc7PagSOp pic.twitter.com/5elHx2ujQo – Eyewitness news (@ ABC7NY) February 6, 2020

Many people have turned to social networks to express their outrage. Clearly, school is no longer what it used to be! It is not known who the students are, since they are minors, but it goes without saying that a decision like this will affect their foreseeable future!

The coach seen in the video being beaten by his players has not yet made a statement about what happened to the public. We hope you have not suffered many injuries, we will make sure to keep up with this tea Roommates!