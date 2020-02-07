Netflix reveals the programs they had to cancel due to government demands: the Patriot Law and more

Netflix has encountered a number of different controversies in recent years, including the accusation that they have repeatedly censored their content to pass the regulations and laws of different nations around the world.

The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed 9 different demolition orders from governments internationally, including five from Singapore, as well as one from Saudi Arabia, which demanded that the transmission giants extract only one episode of The Patriot Law.

On Friday, the transmission company launched its first Environmental Social Government report, in which it revealed its commitment to diversity and its supposed impact on the environment. The report included the aforementioned information on the removal of part of its content.

According to Netflix, they removed nine different television shows and movies since the service began. In the future, according to the report, Netflix will reveal every time they remove a television show or movie to meet the demands of a foreign body.

The Hollywood Reporter states that five of the demolitions came from Singapore, including The Last Hangover, The Legend of 420, Cooking on top, Y Disjointed. The last hangover It was abandoned earlier this year in 2020.

In the past, the Vietnamese government demanded that Netflix release Full Metal Jacket from the platform, in addition to Night of the Living Dead from Germany. In 2015, Netflix deleted the movie, The bridge, after the New Zealand movie and video labeling agency made its request.

As previously reported, the Patriot act with Hasan Minhaj it was the one that caused the most controversy, after the Saudi Information and Communication Technology Commission asked them to eliminate the episode, which later caused outrage in the United States.

Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, when asked about the elimination of Patriot act In 2019, he explained that Netflix was not in the "truth to boost business,quot;, but in the entertainment business.

Ted Sarandos, the head of Netflix content, added more context to the comments, implying that it was not Netflix's job to make political statements to the world, although he suggested that all entertainment was at least "true to power,quot; in some way.



