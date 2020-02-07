NeNe Leakes hires lawyer Lisa Bloom to take on Bravo?

According to reports, Real Housewives of Atlanta star has acquired the services of celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom to help solve her problems with Bravo.

“Happy now I have @lisabloomesq on my team! I was silent for a long time and gathered information along the way. Now I will make some noise #waitforit #unfair in confidence, go here👉🏾[email protected], "he wrote on Instagram this week.

And what exactly is Nene's problem?

He did not say why he had hired Bloom, but according to Radar Online, he is not happy with the way they portray her on the show.

"Yes, I talked to Nene Leakes about his situation," Bloom told Radar. "I'm so glad she approached me," said Bloom. "While our conversation is confidential, I encourage everyone to defend their rights!"

A source told the media that Nene felt "as if she was having a bad edition and that they had intentionally cut it from episodes."

The source also added: "NeNe has expressed his dissatisfaction with how positively Kenyan [Moore] is represented in the program."

Do you have the right to sue?