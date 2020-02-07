NeNe Leakes hires a famous lawyer in the middle of a drama with co-stars of & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML274efa183f4cdb56116f42ff13861f1e11% %MINIFYHTML274efa183f4cdb56116f42ff13861f1e12%

Instagram

Lisa Bloom reveals that the star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; He approaches her, since a source shares that she is not happy with the & # 39; positive that Kenya [Moore] is represented in the program & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

NeNe leaks is preparing a legal threat to "The true housewives of Atlanta"co-stars she is struggling with. High-power attorney Lisa Bloom reveals to Radar Online that the 52-year-old television star approaches her.

"Yes, I've talked to Nene Leakes about her situation," Bloom says after NeNe posted a picture of her and a cryptic message on her Instagram account. "I'm so glad she approached me."

%MINIFYHTML274efa183f4cdb56116f42ff13861f1e13% %MINIFYHTML274efa183f4cdb56116f42ff13861f1e14%

When asked what the two are talking about, Bloom refuses to spill tea. "While our conversation is confidential, I encourage everyone to defend their rights!" she says.

%MINIFYHTML274efa183f4cdb56116f42ff13861f1e15% %MINIFYHTML274efa183f4cdb56116f42ff13861f1e16%

A source, meanwhile, claims that the reality star is frustrated with the current season of the Bravo program. "NeNe has expressed his dissatisfaction with how positively Kenya [Moore] is represented in the program," the source shares. "NeNe feels he is having a bad edition and is being intentionally cut from episodes."

Prior to this, NeNe expressed his opinion on how people and the program treated them differently. "So there is a rule, but you know that the rules do not apply to me, that when there is a heated exchange, you do not enter people's personal space," he said in a YouTube video.

"That is a rule between us, especially since Kenya put the scepter in the face of Porsha [Williams], it has been a clear rule that when words are exchanged, you stay out of people's personal space. When she puts her hand On my face, listen, right here, between my eyes, you know I wasn't going to go for that. That's crazy, "he continued.

Wendy Williams He said earlier this year that NeNe was leaving the program. However, she quickly closed the report. "It has been a particularly difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting with her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been officially confirmed or decided for next season," said a NeNe representative.

"NeNe has had a really difficult weeks," another source echoed the sentiment. "She has received a lot of heat lately and the fights have really been tough for her. She is wearing her down, especially because she is in a different head space after dealing with [husband] Gregg's diagnosis."