NBA Mock Draft 2020, post-exchange deadline edition: Warriors take LaMelo Ball; Knicks chooses the owner of the future

The NBA exchange deadline came and went, offering some early clarity for the NBA 2020 Draft.

Potential contenders such as the Clippers and the Rockets moved their next first-round picks to get immediate help hoping to pursue a title, while some teams in the league crisis modified their rosters so that they would crystallize their needs in the future. . For example, it seems less likely that the Hawks will look for James Wiseman after adding Clint Capela.

That makes now the perfect time to take a new look at how the June draft could be shaken. Of course, there are our usual warnings. It is still incredibly early: a lot of exploration work remains and the pre-draft process, in particular, could provide some significant shaking. It also remains difficult to know which teams are perfected in which players. We still don't have an official draft order. Remember how much last year's lottery night shaped things.

Still, this process is worth the exercise to see how the prospects match the teams that probably won't make it to the playoffs this year and consider how the draft could shake as a result.

As usual, the projected order was developed with the help of FiveThirtyEight playoff projections.

NBA Mock Draft 2020

Anthony Edwards https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c7/b1/anthony-edwards-georgia-012219-getty-ftr_s9uh9uvlz79t1wsb8850qyj0s.jpg?t=-793720089,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1. Cavaliers – Anthony Edwards, Ala, Georgia

H: 6-5 | W: 207 | Age: 18.5

Edwards seems to have a true intermittent relationship, similar to a typical No. 1 choice. His defensive inconsistencies and his habit of settling with jumpers will attract the anger of the head office staff. Even so, it is likely to have the highest roof in the class thanks to its size and athleticism combined with the potential accuracy of those jumpers.

Cleveland needs talent. Expect the Cavaliers to take the best player available even if they overlap with part of their current list. The adjustment should matter very little at this height of the board.

2. Warriors – LaMelo Ball, Point, Illawarra

H: 6-6 | W: 180 | Age: 18.5

It remains to be seen if Golden State will actually make this election or attempt to package it as part of an agreement to make another title race next season. If the Warriors stay, Ball would be an interesting addition.

He is a talent of high IQ, which fits the profile of the player with whom Golden State has been successful recently. If your shot develops, it could be a star.

3. Knicks – Cole Anthony, Point, North Carolina

H: 6-3 | W: 185 | Age: 19.7

Anthony's actions have been affected this season due to low efficiency numbers on the offensive side and the team's lack of success. However, this could be the perfect draft to revitalize your chances of being in the top three.

The Knicks still have a long-term need for a shipowner, and Anthony could be a reasonable bet to fill it. Your return from knee surgery will offer you additional time on the court to justify selecting it so high.

4. Hornets – James Wiseman, Ala, Memphis

H: 7-0 | W: 230 | Age: 18.9

Wiseman's presence in college basketball is greatly missed this season, since the lack of better game prospects has created a shortage of talent in the sport. Fortunately for the 18-year-old, his absence probably won't involve his draft action much.

The big man still has the potential to be a defense player at the next level. Charlotte could match it with her young guards and wings to create a core on which to build.

Tyrese Haliburton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c/be/tyrese-haliburton-070219-getty-ftr_txkf93vo9nfl1jzyrk52j2ez1.jpg?t=-1276495381,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



5. Timberwolves – Tyrese Haliburton, wing, state of Iowa

H: 6-5 | W: 172 | Age: 20.0

The new Minnesota main office seems interested in developing a new identity for the franchise, and Haliburton would fit in well.

He is a player of high IQ that makes good passes, defends at a high level and is capable of knocking down 3-point attempts. You don't need the ball to succeed and you can enter multiple perimeter positions. This would end up being a solid fit at the top.

6. Pistons – Tyrese Maxey, Point, Kentucky

H: 6-3 | W: 198 | Age: 19.3

It is probably time for the Pistons to start thinking about what the future will be like after downloading Andre Drummond for peanuts on the deadline. Maxey would offer immediate emotion to begin a reconstruction thanks to his potential as a scorer.

One thing to see with the Kentucky freshman is the narrative surrounding his outside shooting. He has made only 30.4 percent of his 3-point attempts this season, but he takes almost four per game and shoots 82.2 percent from the foul line. Do not be surprised if you shoot much better from the depths of the NBA.

7. Falcons – Deni Avdija, Forward, Maccabi Tel Aviv

H: 6-9 | W: 210 | Age: 19.1

Atlanta traded for Capela on the deadline, solidifying the team in the center. With Trae Young as the owner, the Hawks will really only seek to complete their wing and forward rotation.

Avdija offers one of those options at the top of the draft as a prospect that has a good idea of ​​the game and can defend multiple places. You will need to find more consistent shooting results to be a positive player at the NBA level.

8. Wizards – RJ Hampton, Ala, New Zealand

H: 6-5 | W: 185 | Age: 19.0

Despite signing a long-term contract, there still seems to be a lot of speculation about Bradley Beal's future in Washington, so the Wizards lock up a guard combo that can help with the creation of shots here at the back of the top. 10.

Hampton accumulated solid numbers in Australia this season, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for 40 minutes.

9. Bulls – Isaac Okoro, Ala, Auburn

H: 6-5 | W: 215 | Age: 19.0

Okoro offers Chicago a much-needed wing defender. Auburn's freshman is one of the best defenders in college basketball this season, and his length and athleticism should allow that to translate into the next level.

The big concern lies in his suspension shot. He has made only 29.4 percent of his triples this season and is shooting a lean 66.0 percent from the foul line, not very projectable.

Nico Mannion https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/53/56/nico-mannion-getty-020720-ftrjpg_1fc62ur4obtqv1wy2pachv9e07.jpg?t=548060896,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



10. Suns – Nico Mannion, Guard, Arizona

H: 6-3 | W: 185 | Age: 18.9

Phoenix plunged into the Arizona pit at the top of the draft a few years ago, and maybe it will again here to find a long-term match in Devin Booker's defense zone.

Mannion is a high-level creator for himself and others who plans to shoot down external shots in a good league clip. A Mannion-Booker match would force the team to build a solid defense around them, but it would offer an excellent start for the offense.

11. Kings – Jaden McDaniels, Big, Washington

H: 6-9 | W: 185 | Age: 19.4

Teams can finally buy McDaniels' potential as a large perimeter-oriented man with size to be something special, but it will take a lot of faith to override some of their troubling statistical results, including a real shooting percentage below 50 and a Rotation rate of 21 percent.

McDaniels is worth risking for what it could be, even if what it has been so far suggests that the result is not very likely.

12. Spurs – Obi Toppin, Forward, Dayton

H: 6-9 | W: 220 | Age: 21.9

Toppin is one of the best players in college basketball this season, and his advantage as a power forward or small ball center that can stretch the floor and create the rebound is tempting.

If San Antonio is interested in finding players who can help immediately, Toppin would make a lot of sense.

13. Celtics (via Grizzlies) – Onyeka Okongwu, Big, USC

H: 6-9 | W: 245 | Age: 19.2

The Celtics have not yet solidified their need in the central position, so perhaps Okongwu could give them a long-term presence there.

The USC freshman has a penchant for playing hard on both ends of the floor. The offensive glass crashes, comes out in transition and stands out as a tire protector. Few great young people can match their production level this season.

14. Pelicans – Killian Hayes, Guard, Ulm

H: 6-5 | W: 176 | Age: 18.5

After not moving to Jrue Holiday on the exchange deadline, it is clear that the Pelicans believe they have the solid foundation of a list in the future. Adding Hayes would offer them good clarity in the long term.

The 18-year-old guard is a very good pin who has shown signs of becoming a quality shooter. Adding this type of creator along with Zion Williamson would be an advantage. Hayes has a decent potential to be a robbery here.

Theo Maledon https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/be/1e/theo-maledon-getty-020720-ftrjpg_qc3k0gagzgoo123ogxu5tyw5h.jpg?t=548211736,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



15. Timberwolves (via networks) – Theo Maledon, Guardia, ASVEL

H: 6-4 | W: 174 | Age: 18.7

Minnesota has a couple of first-round picks to help redo its list this offseason to build around D & # 39; Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. Maledon offers some flexibility as a backup point guard or someone who can play next to Russell for jets. Maledon has the athleticism to be effective at the NBA level and can function as a facilitator in Minnesota.

16. Magic – Precious Achiuwa, Forward, Memphis

H: 6-9 | W: 210 | Age: 20.4

Achiuwa would offer the Magic some additional alignment versatility as a power forward that can be located as a small ball center in the closing alignments. Since Wiseman's departure, Achiuwa has been at his best in that central role of small ball. It fits the length and athletic mold that Orlando's main office has recently looked for in the prospects.

17. Trail Blazers – Devin Vassell, Ala, State of Florida

H: 6-7 | W: 194 | Age: 19.5

It is not entirely clear that Vassell enters the draft, but his strong second-year season could certainly push him in that direction. He is the only major player high this season with a shot greater than 40 percent from depth (minimum 50 attempts) while averaging more than one block and one steal per game. Portland could certainly use that kind of help on the wing.

18. Bucks (via Pacers) – Saddiq Bey, Forward, Villanova

H: 6-8 | W: 216 | Age: 21.8

The Bucks stood firm on the deadline, choosing to hold on to Indiana's first round instead of seeking immediate help. Except for any changes, they can now add to their reservations in June.

Bey could be an interesting option as a 3-D prospect. He has now converted 41.6 percent of his 3-point college attempts and offers the kind of multipositional defender that is in vogue.

19. Thunder – Vernon Carey, Big, Duke

H: 6-10 | W: 269 | Age: 19.0

Carey is having one of the best seasons from a statistical perspective in college basketball this year. He is the main candidate for the Player of the Year at KenPom despite declining a bit in the conference. Carey is the size to punish the switches at the next level, but the most promising are the flashes of the firing touch he has shown.

Carey remains a major setback in an era of rhythm and space, but it is difficult to deny his productivity. Oklahoma City has some history working with those guys on reasonable offenses.

Isaiah Stewart https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bf/cf/isaiah-stewart-getty-020720-ftrjpg_ialc6rr883t51a8iwabj0861z.jpg?t=548333408,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



20. Mavericks – Isaiah Stewart, Big, Washington

H: 6-9 | W: 250 | Age: 18.7

Like Carey, Stewart is another one of those great back men. However, he plays with a high engine and has the potential to be productive by offensively scoring the easy baskets.

It will be the defensive side of the ball where Stewart needs to prove himself, especially after spending his college time playing in the center of a 2-3 zone. Dallas could use some size to support Kristaps Porzingis, especially given his history of injuries.

21. Jazz: Tre Jones, Point, Duke

H: 6-3 | W: 185 | Age: 20.1

The inevitable comparisons with his older brother aside, Jones is a very good perspective in his own right. He is an excellent defender of the point of attack, and his shooting numbers have finally begun to improve.

The fit here may not be perfect. But Jones can play alongside Donovan Mitchell in the long term, and realistically, at this point in the draft, it's about finding value. Jones fits that bill.

22. Networks (via 76ers) – Robert Woodard, Ala, State of Mississippi

H: 6-7 | W: 235 | Age: 20.4

Woodard may be the best bet of this season to get a boost from a hot shooting season. The second-year student from the state of Mississippi is knocking down 48 percent of her triples while offering excellent theft and lock rates for her position.

If you can keep up some of your hit success, despite a miserable percentage of free throws, it could be a good 3 and D piece in Brooklyn.

23. Heat – Aaron Nesmith, Wing, Vanderbilt

H: 6-6 | W: 213 | Age: 20.3

Nesmith is likely to leave for the season, but that shouldn't matter too much for your draft stock. In 14 games, he was on fire, shooting 52.2 percent from a 3-point range in more than eight attempts per game.

Obviously those numbers are not sustainable. Still, he is one of the best shooters in the draft and is not far behind defensively. It would be a good piece of depth in Miami.

24. Nuggets (via Rockets) – Josh Green, Wing, Arizona

H: 6-6 | W: 209 | Age: 19.2

Effort, athletics and defensive potential are the outlets with Green. However, Denver would bet that it would find a way to be useful in a half-court offensive environment. So far, he has had problems causing an impact there, since his shooting limitations have made him a little bit responsible.

Patrick Williams https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c8/95/patrick-williams-getty-020720-ftrjpg_1dbs8mn3i4zdm1xk0o3aegqvj7.jpg?t=548486864,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



25. Thunder (via Nuggets) – Patrick Williams, Ala, State of Florida

H: 6-6 | W: 215 | Age: 18.5

Williams has proven to be a versatile defender in his first season at Florida State despite being a few years away from a rotation in the NBA. He has a cunning side as a shooter thanks to a mark of almost 90 percent on the foul line. Consider it someone to bet as a 3-D piece.

26. Raptors – Zeke Nnaji, Big, Arizona

H: 6-11 | W: 240 | Age: 19.1

Nnaji is another extremely productive freshman who faces some potential translation problems at the next level. The shooting potential and athletics are there to make it an effective offensive piece.

However, the protection of the tire has been horrible. Perhaps Toronto could find some success with him as a more interchangeable piece.

27. Celtics – Jalen Smith, Big, Maryland

H: 6-10 | W: 195 | Age: 19.9

Smith has developed well in his second season in Maryland, showing better defensive metrics and better shooting potential. There may not be many advantages here given its position, but it has the potential to be a good piece of rotation on the front court on the next level.

28. Knicks (via Clippers) – Jahmi & # 39; us Ramsey, Point, Texas Tech

H: 6-3 | W: 190 | Age: 18.7

The creation of shots is very important and Ramsey provides it. He is able to generate his own offense since the rebound and has had an excellent shooting season. New York needs to add as much talent as possible, and Ramsey is a good value here.

29. Lakers – Paul Reed, Forward, DePaul

H: 6-9 | W: 215 | Age: 20.7

An agreement for Marcus Morris did not materialize for the Lakers on the deadline, but Reed has the potential to replicate part of its value, at least defensively.

The 6-9 striker is the only player in the country with an average of 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game (minimum 500 minutes played). He still needs to develop as a shooter, but the numbers of free throws suggest that he could arrive later.

30. Celtics (via Bucks) – Devon Dotson, Point, Kansas

H: 6-2 | W: 185 | Age: 20.9

Dotson may be having the most underrated season in the United States in large part due to poor performance when throwing the ball. Even so, he is accumulating 18.0 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per competition with a true shooting percentage of 57.6.

If the results of the jumper begin to match their peripherals, it will look like an excellent bet on paper. Dotson could be exactly what NBA teams need in a backup owner.