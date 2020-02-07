Native River team excited ahead of Newbury | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML1d4d2918fb21b637e49a4322a356f77911% %MINIFYHTML1d4d2918fb21b637e49a4322a356f77912%





Native River – new rider in Newbury

Jonjo O & # 39; Neill Junior is enjoying the opportunity to compete with the winner of the 2018 Native River Gold Cup at the Betfair Denman Chase in Newbury.

O & # 39; Neill has been summoned by Colin Tizzard because jockey champion and regular partner Richard Johnson is on the sidelines with a broken arm.

Johnson is expected to return to action early next month, but in case he has trouble recovering, Tizzard was eager to use someone who could get back into the saddle in the Gold Cup.

Native River won for the first time since its supreme glory in its only previous start this season at Aintree, where old rival Might Bite was an early casualty, and the two meet again on Saturday.

O & # 39; Neill said: "I'm really looking forward to it.

"I only sat on him once, when I raised him about fences, and he did well. He is in good shape and is a new horse."

"It doesn't seem like the deepest race, but at the same time he has to jump all the fences and turn around."

"It's huge, and I'm very grateful to the Tizzards, and (the owners) Mr. and Mrs. Broom, because it's a great call."

"At the end of the day, it's just another horse race, but it's a great race. It's a better race, sure, but I'll try everything the same and I hope everything goes well."

"Dicky (Johnson) made sure he had a career last time, so he will definitely be fit enough, and the flashing lights sharpened him a bit, so I hope he can do the job on Saturday."

The only opponent ranked within the 19-pound Native River is Might Bite, but it's been a long time since he reached his 163 mark, and he hasn't defeated an opponent since winning the Bowl at Aintree in 2018.

He was arrested after quickly stopping for the last time due to obstacles, and Nicky Henderson admits that he has been taken aback by his performances in the last two years.

He said: "It will be a good place for him to go and have a gallop round. We're just getting it back."

"We've done some different things with him, and he seems to be in good shape. I haven't galloped since (stop). He has been studying and jumping a lot and has fun.

"It will be (another clash with Native River), but it seems bright in itself. We didn't have a plan (if we're not running here). We're still scratching our heads. It's fit and good. It's been marking all the time.

"He has been going everywhere. Nico (from Boinville) went to a school with him for the place the other day, skipped all kinds of things, and he loved it."

"He is never a brilliant workhorse at home. I think there is another good career in him."

"People say you should remove it. But I can tell you two good horses that everyone wanted to retire, and they came back: Sprinter Sacre and Faugheen."

Secret Investor, Activial, A Toi Phil, The Two Amigos and Valdez complete the field.