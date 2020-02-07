MVP Ladder: Jayson Tatum gets comfortable in the skin of the stars | NBA News

The young Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is feeling comfortable with his All-Star status and is leaving his mark on the MVP Ladder, writes Sekou Smith of NBA.com.

Tatum is still getting used to hearing it. Even those close to him cannot help reminding the Boston Celtics man that he should change the greeting they use to address him.

"Good morning, All-Star," a Celtics assistant coach told Tatum as he ran to the field at State Farm Arena for a recent photo shoot.

All Tatum could do was give him a quick smile as he ran back to the relentless routine that had given him the first of what could be many appearances in the All-Star Game.

Tatum is in a different space compared to where he was a year ago, when he and Jaylen Brown struggled with the adjustments they had to make playing alongside Kyrie Irving.















Jayson Tatum contributed 33 points to lead the Boston Celtics to their fifth straight victory, a 116-100 success over the Orlando Magic



Brown and Tatum have sometimes been spectacular with Kemba Walker now holding Irving's old place. Either Tatum or Brown could have been an All-Star and deserved the honor.

The Celtics are rolling, winners of five consecutive games and eight of their last nine in Friday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tatum has excelled in his last seven games, averaging 26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

He has scored 20 or more points in seven consecutive games, the best stretch of his career, and has been basically indecipherable during the Celtics' 8-1 race since January 20.

"Last year was tough," Tatum said. "I didn't meet my expectations of playing as I wanted, so I lit a fire under me this offseason for … I'm not going to say that it shows that other people are wrong, but only to be better and play as I am capable."

















Jayson Tatum welcomed Al Garden to TD Garden in a cruel way with this massive one-handed strike against his former teammate!



Tatum says he is seeing completely different defensive coverage these days and has no problem deciphering them.

"I am drawing much more attention," Tatum said. "Sometimes, when I leave the ball screens, they bombard me or are upright and tense, and that was not really the case in my first two years. So it was just about learning to navigate the danger and being a focal point that people use to explore our team. "

All the experience gained so far, both good and bad, continues to bear fruit for Tatum and the Celtics.

"That's all," Tatum said. "The more years you play, the more games you play, you feel more comfortable. You learn a lot by trial and error. But in the end, everyone has to go out and do their job, whatever it is, and we'll be fine. It's really simple for us to this moment ".

Sekou's MVP ladder

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Last week: no 1

Season statistics: 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks

















Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points to propel the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers



Giannis was at his best on Thursday night when the Bucks got rid of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers behind their 36 points, 20 rebounds and six assists.

It was a full day and night of work for the Bucks superstar, who spent part of his day recruiting the All-Stars that will be part of the Giannis Team in the 69th All-Star Game next week in Chicago.

2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: no 2

Season statistics: 25.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.3 steals

















LeBron James thrilled the Staples Center crowd with a dump in a windmill during the Lakers clash with the Houston Rockets



LeBron and the Lakers were unable to resolve Houston's new ultra-small ball lineup in Thursday night's loss at the Staples Center.

The Lakers also did not execute any exchanges before Thursday's deadline, which means they will have to make some adjustments with the list in the shopping market. Darren Collison, a Los Angeles native, being seen in the crowd could be more than just a coincidence.

3. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Last week: no 3

Season statistics: 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals

















The panelists of Gametime Grant Hill, Candace Parker and Isiah Thomas discuss the work that the LA Clippers should do after the All-Star break



Leonard should feel good about all the work the Clippers did on the exchange deadline. Adding Marcus Morris gives them another robust and bi-directional player capable of providing quality minutes on those nights when Leonard is out of the lineup.

Leonard minutes when full alignment is available will be managed accordingly with new additions.

4. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Last week: no 5

Season statistics: 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals

















Jimmy Butler was chasing his former team with 38 points, the peak of the season, while driving the Miami Heat to an emphatic victory against the Philadelphia 76ers



Adding a three-time champion and MVP of the Finals in Andre Iguodala to the pairing of the Butler and Bam Adebayo All-Star court on the exchange deadline was an absolute blow by the Heat office.

Butler will have a veteran to lean on if necessary. But, more importantly, he has a new partner on the perimeter as capable as he can block an opposing star.

5. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Last week: no 8

Season statistics: 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.2 steals

















Nikola Jokic recorded a triple double of 30 points, 10 assists and 21 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 98-95 victory over the Utah Jazz



Jokic is just the tenth player in NBA history to produce a 30-20-10 game, as he did in Wednesday's victory in Utah. He has been a dominant force since the Nuggets have continued to improve this season.

The Jokic campaign for the Western Conference Player of the Month for February has had a great start through three games with averages of 32.7 points, 14.7 rebounds and 10 assists per game.

The next five

6. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

7. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

8. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

9. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

10. Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets)

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA television analyst. The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

