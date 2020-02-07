Music video of Lil Nas X and Nas & # 39; Exciting & # 39; Rodeo & # 39; full of pop culture references

%MINIFYHTMLbb0da5331803bc504d2e54db9b39b34d11% %MINIFYHTMLbb0da5331803bc504d2e54db9b39b34d12%

Before the launch of the images, the creator of hits & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; Share the inspiration behind the clip, including the music video & # 39; Thriller & # 39; by Michael Jackson and & # 39; The Matrix & # 39 ;.

Lil Nas X Y Nas They have released an exciting music video for "Rodeo." Less than a month after debuting the remix at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, the creator of hits "Old Town Road" and the rapper "Street Dreams" are treating their devotees with the full promotion of pop culture references .

Unleashed on Thursday, February 6, the clip opens with Lil Nas answering a phone call in a neon green phone booth. You can hear a voice that says: "Do you remember me? Do I want to play a game?" Before he can get out of the cabin, he is bitten in the neck and soon transformed into a vampire. Stumbling in a suburb, he shows his dance moves while the people around him try to keep him away.

It is not until the 20-year-old embraces his transformation, complete with a black leather jumpsuit, dramatic spikes and blinded fangs, that his collaborator Nas makes his appearance. Channeling the Laurence Fishburne Morpheus, the 46-year-old MC offers the spitter "Panini" a choice between red and blue pills. Near the end of the video, a group of murderers appears and tries to tear it down.

The day before the video was released, Lil Nas shared with his Instagram and Twitter followers where he was inspired by the images of his last song. On both social media pages, he posted a scene capture of Michael Jackson"Thriller", Eddie murphy Y Angela Bassett& # 39; s "Brooklyn Vampire", Sarah Michelle Gellar& # 39; s "Buffy the Vampire Hunt"Y Keanu Reeves& # 39; "Matrix".

<br />

Through Twitter, Nas X has also made things clear about his original contributor to the song, Cardi B. Discarding the speculations of enmity between the two, he emphasized: "I didn't kick & # 39; cardi from the rodeo. She couldn't make the video." He added, "we get cold."