Mr. Consistency: Toronto star Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews, scores the 40th goal of the season

Auston Matthews does not let Alex Ovechkin escape in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

Matthews was placed alongside Ovechkin at the top of the NHL's goal list with a second-term sniper for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, with both men now with 40 goals for the season. Toronto star Maple Leafs scored the third part of his team of the night against visitors Anaheim Ducks, and it was a Matthews goal that gave him the milestone.

After a rotation of Ducks in his own blue line, the Leafs duo of John Tavares and Mitch Marner quickly rushed to the offensive zone with the disc. Some intelligent interaction between Marner and Tavares threw the Ducks' defense into disarray, allowing Matthews to finish a shot by one knee above Anaheim goalkeeper Ryan Miller.

Friday's count means Matthews has matched his career in one season established in his rookie season. What makes the feat unique is that Matthews only has two hat tricks in his career, one in each of his 40-goal campaigns.

Compare that to Ovechkin, who has done three tricks since January 16, and shows how consistent a Matthews scorer has already proven to be less than four full seasons in his NHL term.

Matthews has now scored in five of his last six games, and has not passed more than two games without a goal since a five-game drought that ended on December 4. It is a testament to how good the season is having. Matthews also notched will help numbers 26 and 27 against the Ducks on Friday, and will need to maintain that consistency to avoid players like Ovechkin and David Pastrnak of Boston Bruins for the league's scoring crown.